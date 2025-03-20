用 Curve 做设计
Design a social media post in Linearity Curve
Learn how to create social media posts quickly and easily with customizable design templates.
难度
入门
设备
Mac
类别
课程重点
Follow Aysel's step-by-step guide for creating a podcast social media post using a template in Linearity Curve.
教学价值
In this tutorial, you'll learn valuable tips for making one of our customizable templates uniquely yours. Discover how to:
Edit colors: Aysel showcases just how simple it is to switch out a template's color palette to one that perfectly matches your brand. Just select an object and pick your preferred color in the Style Tab.
Select multiple objects You'll learn a quick, time-saving trick for selecting and editing multiple objects at the same time.
Customize the text: Discover how to change the template's font color, as well as how to add your personal message with the Text Tool.
Now you're ready to share your beautiful social media assets with the world and watch those "likes" roll in!
发布日期:
Aysel
插画师