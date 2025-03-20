学院资源

Design a social media post in Linearity Curve

用 Curve 做设计

Design a social media post in Linearity Curve

Learn how to create social media posts quickly and easily with customizable design templates.

    难度

    入门

    设备

    Mac

    类别

    用 Curve 做设计

Follow Aysel's step-by-step guide for creating a podcast social media post using a template in Linearity Curve.

In this tutorial, you'll learn valuable tips for making one of our customizable templates uniquely yours. Discover how to:

Edit colors: Aysel showcases just how simple it is to switch out a template's color palette to one that perfectly matches your brand. Just select an object and pick your preferred color in the Style Tab.

Select multiple objects You'll learn a quick, time-saving trick for selecting and editing multiple objects at the same time.

Customize the text: Discover how to change the template's font color, as well as how to add your personal message with the Text Tool.

Now you're ready to share your beautiful social media assets with the world and watch those "likes" roll in!

Browse our collection of over 3,000 design templates here.

authorImage
Aysel
插画师

相关资源

Blog: How to make animated social media posts

User guide: Color Palettes

Academy courses for Mac

