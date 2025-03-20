用 Curve 做设计
Create a flyer design in Linearity Curve
Learn how to design a striking promotional flyer using the Text Tool and masks.
难度
入门
设备
Mac
类别
用 Curve 做设计
课程重点
Watch and follow along as Aysel demonstrates how to design a flyer using just a handful of tools.
教学价值
This tutorial equips you with the skills to create an impressive flyer design that demands attention. You'll learn how to:
Add a call to action: You'll discover how to utilize the Text Tool to incorporate your promo message seamlessly. Plus, Aysel will demonstrate how to distribute and align the text for a polished and professional look.
Create a mask from text: You'll discover how to transform your text layer into a mask, seamlessly integrating your background photo as the text fill.
Add a background color: You'll learn how to quickly draw a background color using the Shape Tool and organize it in the Layers tab.
Add finishing touches: Use the Text Tool to include all essential event details. Aysel will guide you on strategically placing it within the composition, alongside your company logo.
Bonus takeaways: Discover a handy trick for vectorizing text, allowing it to be transformed into a masked object.
Now all that's left is to print your design and share it with the world!
