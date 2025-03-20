学院资源

ic-home icon学院资源TutorialsCreate a flyer design in Linearity Curve
Create a flyer design in Linearity Curve

用 Curve 做设计

Create a flyer design in Linearity Curve

Learn how to design a striking promotional flyer using the Text Tool and masks.

  • ic-academy icon

    难度

    入门

  • ic-ipad icon

    设备

    Mac

  • ic-learn-tab icon

    类别

    用 Curve 做设计

课程重点

Watch and follow along as Aysel demonstrates how to design a flyer using just a handful of tools.

教学价值

This tutorial equips you with the skills to create an impressive flyer design that demands attention. You'll learn how to:

Add a call to action: You'll discover how to utilize the Text Tool to incorporate your promo message seamlessly. Plus, Aysel will demonstrate how to distribute and align the text for a polished and professional look.

Create a mask from text: You'll discover how to transform your text layer into a mask, seamlessly integrating your background photo as the text fill.

Add a background color: You'll learn how to quickly draw a background color using the Shape Tool and organize it in the Layers tab.

Add finishing touches: Use the Text Tool to include all essential event details. Aysel will guide you on strategically placing it within the composition, alongside your company logo.

Bonus takeaways: Discover a handy trick for vectorizing text, allowing it to be transformed into a masked object.

Now all that's left is to print your design and share it with the world!

发布日期:

authorImage
Aysel
ic-social icon

插画师

相关资源

Blog: Brand Design Trends

ic-external-link icon

User guide: Color Palettes

ic-external-link icon

Academy courses for Mac

ic-external-link icon
您是否会推荐本视频？
今天就是试试Linearity吧！

免费试用
v2