学院资源

ic-home icon学院资源TutorialsHow to use AI backgrounds for your product photos
How to use AI backgrounds for your product photos

用 Curve 做设计

How to use AI backgrounds for your product photos

Our AI Backgrounds feature uses advanced generative AI to seamlessly integrate fully customized backgrounds into your existing photos.

  • ic-academy icon

    难度

    入门

  • ic-ipad icon

    设备

    Mac

  • ic-learn-tab icon

    类别

    用 Curve 做设计

课程重点

Discover how to quickly isolate your photo subject and transport it into any environment.

教学价值

Creating professional and eye-catching product photos is essential for your brand's success. However, there's no need to organize an on-site photoshoot. With Linearity Curve, you can craft the product photos of your dreams in just a few clicks.

In this tutorial, Maddy demonstrates how to use the AI Backgrounds feature to transform dull product photos into creative visuals that help drive sales.

You'll learn:

  • How to use our AI Backgrounds feature
  • How to select and generate a background from our in-app library
  • How to generate a custom background using a prompt
  • Tips for writing effective prompts
  • How to create a product page design with your new images
  • How to export your project

发布日期:

相关资源

Tutorial files

ic-import-tab icon

Design an online ad with Linearity Curve

ic-external-link icon

Package design in Linearity Curve

ic-external-link icon
您是否会推荐本视频？
今天就是试试Linearity吧！

免费试用
v2