How to design a Postcard Set: part 1
Join our tutorial and turn your art into beautiful postcards with Linearity Curve! Learn vectorization, design, and print setup. Get tips for great visuals and print readiness. Perfect for selling, gifting, or improving design skills!
难度
进阶
设备
iPad
类别
⚠️ Vectornator 已升级为 Linearity Curve。 本视频中所展示的为原Vectornator界面。
课程重点
Learn how to utilize Linearity Curve to vectorize your sketches, create and print visually appealing postcard designs.
教学价值
The tutorial provides hands-on guidance in navigating the Linearity Curve software to transform sketches into polished, print-ready postcard designs, emphasizing vectorization, aesthetic design principles, and print preparation techniques.
发布日期:
