Get ready for a spooky design adventure as Maddie takes you through the process of creating a cool invitation for your Halloween party. You'll learn how to set up the Artboard, choose the perfect font, and create a captivating color palette.

But that's not all! Maddie will guide you through the world of typography, emphasizing the importance of visual hierarchy and helping you create a captivating layout. You'll discover the tricks to aligning and styling text elements flawlessly. As you add finishing touches such as a blood moon, glowing spheres, and playful bat-shaped creatures, your invitation will come to life with a spooky charm.

So gather your friends, prepare for a night of frightful fun, and impress your guests with a personalized invitation that sets the tone for a thrilling Halloween celebration.