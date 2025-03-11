营销设计
How to Draw a Party Invitation
The party's not over yet! Let's wrap up this spooky season with a positively spine-chilling yet adorable invitation that will get people's attention.
难度
进阶
设备
iPad
类别
营销设计
⚠️ Vectornator 已升级为 Linearity Curve。 本视频中所展示的为原Vectornator界面。
课程重点
Learn how to create a unique custom made invitation for your theme party!
教学价值
Get ready for a spooky design adventure as Maddie takes you through the process of creating a cool invitation for your Halloween party. You'll learn how to set up the Artboard, choose the perfect font, and create a captivating color palette.
But that's not all! Maddie will guide you through the world of typography, emphasizing the importance of visual hierarchy and helping you create a captivating layout. You'll discover the tricks to aligning and styling text elements flawlessly. As you add finishing touches such as a blood moon, glowing spheres, and playful bat-shaped creatures, your invitation will come to life with a spooky charm.
So gather your friends, prepare for a night of frightful fun, and impress your guests with a personalized invitation that sets the tone for a thrilling Halloween celebration.
发布日期: