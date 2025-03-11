学院资源

ic-home icon学院资源TutorialsHow to Draw a Party Invitation
How to Draw a Party Invitation

营销设计

How to Draw a Party Invitation

The party's not over yet! Let's wrap up this spooky season with a positively spine-chilling yet adorable invitation that will get people's attention.

  • ic-academy icon

    难度

    进阶

  • ic-ipad icon

    设备

    iPad

  • ic-learn-tab icon

    类别

    营销设计

⚠️ Vectornator 已升级为 Linearity Curve。 本视频中所展示的为原Vectornator界面。

课程重点

Learn how to create a unique custom made invitation for your theme party!

教学价值

Get ready for a spooky design adventure as Maddie takes you through the process of creating a cool invitation for your Halloween party. You'll learn how to set up the Artboard, choose the perfect font, and create a captivating color palette.

But that's not all! Maddie will guide you through the world of typography, emphasizing the importance of visual hierarchy and helping you create a captivating layout. You'll discover the tricks to aligning and styling text elements flawlessly. As you add finishing touches such as a blood moon, glowing spheres, and playful bat-shaped creatures, your invitation will come to life with a spooky charm.

So gather your friends, prepare for a night of frightful fun, and impress your guests with a personalized invitation that sets the tone for a thrilling Halloween celebration.

发布日期:

相关资源

How to design a spooky font

ic-external-link icon

Visual Hierarchy for Beginners and Pros

ic-external-link icon

Color Palettes - User Guide

ic-external-link icon
您是否会推荐本视频？
今天就是试试Linearity吧！

免费试用
v2