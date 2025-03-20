学院资源

活动

Designing Effective Promotional Visuals with AI tools

Dive into an informative session with Linearity's top designers Julia and Ralph as we explore how to create standout marketing designs with AI tools.

  • ic-academy icon

    难度

    入门

  • ic-ipad icon

    设备

    Mac

  • ic-learn-tab icon

    类别

    活动

课程重点

A look into our use of AI, turning AI-generated images into vectors, how to create marketing assets and scale them

教学价值

This event focuses on adeptly navigating and maximizing Linearity Curve's (formerly Vectornator) AI tools, providing viewers with practical techniques to improve the software design workflows. From direct tool application to leveraging AI for smarter, more efficient design solutions, both new and experienced designers will gain tangible skills to elevate their marketing design projects effectively.

In this overview, our Product design Director Ralph will share practical tips on using various tools, and the power of Stable Diffusion models, for adding a creative background to your images.

Jùlia will then demo how to use Linearity Curve to create vibrant marketing materials, learn through real-use cases, and get a sneak peek into what the future holds for your design work, especially in AI marketing design.

This session is an insightful journey that promises to arm you with smart, user-friendly design strategies and a look into upcoming features to keep your marketing designs innovative and effective.

发布日期:

