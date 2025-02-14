Use Linearity with LAMY styluses

Design and animate on iPad with the LAMY Safari note+.

Experience precision and versatility

Linearity Curve works seamlessly with the LAMY safari note+, combining the precision of analogue drawing with the versatility of digital technology.

Create complex illustrations with smooth vector brush strokes, paths, and Bézier curves, or transform photos in a tap using AI Backgrounds, Auto Trace, and Background Removal.

Get started today on Mac, iPad, and iPhone.

Curve and Lamy.png

Create motion with your stylus

Animation doesn’t need to be complicated. With Linearity Move, anyone can create engaging motion graphics in a few taps of your stylus.

Use the LAMY safari note+ to apply powerful animation effects, bring static graphics to life instantly with Auto Animate, and make design tweaks on the fly by switching between Animate and Design modes. This seamless integration empowers you to create dynamic, professional animations effortlessly.

Get started today on iPad & Mac.

Move Lamy.png

Discover more integrations

Figma Plugin: Seamlessly export, refine, and add motion to your Figma projects with our simple plugin.

In-app design library: Access over 1 million royalty-free, high resolution images, as well as 80k icons and Apple SF Symbols to use in your designs.

More stylus and tablet compatibility: Linearity Curve offers the flexibility to use an Apple Pencil or third-party styluses like the Wacom Bamboo Stylus, as well as drawing tablets such as the Wacom Bamboo Slate.

Integrations.png
ic-quote icon

As a team we use it as an alternative to Adobe Illustrator. We appreciate how it enables us to create content quickly and easily.

Image

Mehmet Akif Kaya

Founder of Mikroterra

ic-quote icon

We previously spent a lot of money on freelancers, with Linearity we’ve ramped up our designs and saved so much on cost.

Image

Daria

Co-founder at Salesroom

ic-quote icon

Linearity Curve is my go-to design tool. It has an intuitive UI that caters to users of all levels. Curve’s features open up a whole new world of possibilities.

Image

Wade Warren

VP of Marketing at Disney

Endless creative possibilites

Instagram reels

Digital ads

Announcements

Tiktok videos

YouTube shorts

Animations

Social Media

Illustrations

Logo

Billboards

Linearity's exclusive features

Features

Figma

Cloud storage

ic-select iconic-select icon

Brush Tool

ic-select iconic-close icon

AI Backgrounds

ic-select iconic-close icon

Auto Trace

ic-select iconic-close icon

Auto Animate

ic-select iconic-close icon

Canvas animation

ic-select iconic-close icon

Animation timeline

ic-select iconic-close icon

Animation templates

ic-select iconic-close icon

Transparent backgrounds

ic-select iconic-close icon

Gif export

ic-select iconic-close icon

Free design templates

ic-select iconic-close icon

Design even faster with high-quality templates

With 3k+ free templates, Linearity streamlines creating high-impact ads for Instagram, Facebook, Google, Tiktok, and more.

Template image

Logo design templates

An instagram post template with flowy shapes and text

Pack: Branding templates

Template image

Pack: Branding templates

Template image

Pack: Branding templates

Template image

Social media templates

Template image

Social media templates

Template image

Social media templates

Instagram post template with neon colors and retro sticker

Lettering

Level up your skills

There’s always a new trend in content creation. With our tutorials, your team will always be up to speed.

Free tutorials

Grow your team’s creative output

Content creation should be fun. We’ve made it possible for every team and every level.

Team slider card image

Startups

Team slider card image

Marketing Teams

Team slider card image

Creative Teams

Team slider card image

Creative Agencies

Team slider card image

Tech Companies

Design freely with other tools

Stick to the tools you love. Linearity is compatible with Figma, Illustrator, and any other vector design format.

illus.png

Available on AppStore

Enjoy a seamless, Apple-native experience on both iPad and Mac.

frame-54936

v2