Export files digitally

The Export feature allows you to export your artwork and share it with a client or on social media in a wide range of file formats.

Which File Formats can Vectornator Export to?

JPG Non-Vector File Formats Optimal for web images and photographs. PNG Non-Vector File Formats Creates images with transparency information. Non-Vector File Formats JPG Optimal for web images and photographs. PNG Creates images with transparency information.

PDF Editable Vector File Formats Ideal for fillable forms, posters, or other print materials. SVG Editable Vector File Formats Good for vector files, designs with separate layers, icons, and logos AI Editable Vector File Formats You can use the Send to Adobe Illustrator function to send your document directly to your desktop Adobe Illustrator software. Editable Vector File Formats PDF Ideal for fillable forms, posters, or other print materials. SVG Good for vector files, designs with separate layers, icons, and logos AI You can use the Send to Adobe Illustrator function to send your document directly to your desktop Adobe Illustrator software.

Linearity Curve saves all your documents automatically as soon as you exit a document and you can easily export them from either the Gallery or the Document. Export from the Gallery To export your document from the Gallery, you can long-press on any document. A contextual menu will then appear at the bottom of the selected document where you can: A - Open your document in a new window in Split View

- Open your document in a new window in Split View B - Rename your document

- Rename your document C - Duplicate your document

- Duplicate your document D - Share your document via Airdrop or another sharing option

- Share your document via Airdrop or another sharing option E - Delete your document

The Export Popover You can export your work from inside the document by tapping the Export button (1) in the Widget Area. The Export Popover is organized into three sections: A - Continuity - Here you can export your files to continue working in Adobe Illustrator.

- - Here you can export your files to continue working in Adobe Illustrator. B - Export - Here, you'll find all the different file formats you can export your Vectornator file to.

- - Here, you'll find all the different file formats you can export your Vectornator file to. C - More - This section contains extra options like Printing or Duplicating your document, or previewing your document in Augmented Reality (AR).

Export as JPEG As soon as you tap either of these icons, the Export Preview window will appear. From here you can customize the export settings of your document. You can: A - Choose the File Format

- Choose the B - Select the Artboard you’re going to export

- Select the you’re going to export C - Set the Quality (from 0 to 1)

- Set the (from 0 to 1) D - Set the Resolution of your document

- Set the of your document E - Show or hide the watermark “Made with Curve”

- Show or hide the “Made with Curve” F - Preview your document in CMYK colors At the top left corner of the screen, you can see the current Zoom percentage (I) of the artwork preview. To save your document as a JPEG file ic-jpeg-format icon , simply tap the Export button (H). To go back to the document without saving, tap Cancel (G) instead.

Export as PNG When you want to export your file in PNG format ic-png-format icon , you can: A - Choose the File Format

- Choose the File B - Select the Artboard you’re going to export

- Select the you’re going to export C - Set the Resolution of your document

- Set the of your document D - Show or hide the watermark “Made with Vectornator”

- Show or hide the “Made with Vectornator” E - Keep the Transparency of background elements

- Keep the of background elements F - Preview your document in CMYK colors At the top left corner of the screen, you can see the current Zoom percentage (I) of the artwork preview. To save your document as .PNG file, simply tap the Export button (H). To go back to the document without saving, tap Cancel (G) instead.

Save images to Photos App To save your document as an image into your personal Photos App you can simply tap the Save Image (C) button in the More section of the Export Popover.

Export as PDF You can save your document in PDF format. Tap the PDF button ic-pdf-format icon in the Export Popover or choose the PDF format at the top of Export Preview Options ( A). In the PDF Preview Options, you can choose a single artboard you want to export ( B) or switch the toggle ( C) to ON to export all the different Artboards in your document at once. You can always preview your PDF document in CMYK colors ( D). We recommend that you export your file as a PDF when you want to print it or share it with someone who's not familiar with vector graphic design software.

Export as SVG On iPad and iPhone, you can always save your document as a SVG file ic-svg-format icon from the Export Popover or by switching the format in the Export Preview Window. When exporting as a SVG, you can set the options as: Select the Artboard you want to export

you want to export Convert the Text into Outlines, if you want to convert your text into shapes, which will keep the original text style intact

Toggle the Responsive button. Toggle it on if you want to keep the SVG file responsive when embedded in the code. Read more about it here →

button. Toggle it on if you want to keep the SVG file responsive when embedded in the code. Read more about it here → At the top left corner of the screen, you can see the current Zoom percentage ( G) of the artwork preview. To save your document as a SVG file, just tap the Export button ( F). To go back to the document without saving, tap Cancel ( E) instead.

Note: We recommend using the SVG file format if you want to preserve the vectors in your file and/or you want to continue working on your file in another vector graphic design software. The SVG format will keep your layers, paths, and text editable. Save your logos, icons, and glyphs in SVG to animate or print them in your desired size.

Export to Adobe Illustrator Illustrator files are always saved in a vector format. They can be enlarged without losing any image quality and your layers, paths, and text elements will still be editable. On iPad and iPhone, you can export your document as an AI file by tapping on the Adobe Illustrator ic-ai-format icon button in the Export Popover or in the Export Preview Format. Alternatively, you can also save it into your Adobe Creative Cloud ( 2) from the Export Popover.