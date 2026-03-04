When you are in the Gradient Mode, two Gradient Style options are available. On the left (A), you can select the L inear Gradient fill option, with the button to the right (B), you can select the Radial Gradient fill option.

Linear gradients are the most commonly used gradients. In this case, two colors appear at opposite ends of the color spectrum and blend.

Radial gradients blend radially from the central point of an object outwards.

Click on one of these options to choose the type of gradient you wish to apply to your selected shape.