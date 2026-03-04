The AI Backgrounds feature integrates two key technologies: background removal and generative AI.

The process begins by accurately isolating the foreground element from its original background, ensuring a clean and precise separation. You can choose the aspect ratio and size of your AI-generated background.

Then the generative AI comes into play, creating a new, fully customized background. This new background is a carefully crafted scene that harmonizes with the foreground. The AI considers various factors such as the subject’s position, lighting, shadows, and reflections, ensuring that the final image is cohesive and visually stunning.

The AI Backgrounds feature comes with the following limits:

• Free Plan: 10 uses

• Pro Plan: 500 uses

AI Backgrounds is currently designed to work with one image at a time, meaning you cannot replace the backgrounds of multiple images in a single action. It is tailored for use with raster images. Vector elements are not supported at this time.