What is a PDF?
A PDF is a type of digital document that is easy to share and print online. The acronym "PDF" stands for "portable document format.” It’s the gold standard for digital documents.
A PDF document ensures that the layout and colors of the document will remain exactly the same, no matter what device it's being displayed on. That makes it perfect for designers.
Why is a PDF one of the best digital formats?
PDF files are ideal for digital documents because they are difficult to edit.
This is good for documents where the formatting is important, like e-books or contract documents. There are lots of programs out there that will teach you how to sign a PDF, but relatively few that will let you edit the PDF itself.
In fact, it's almost impossible to edit PDF files without using a dedicated PDF editing software, like Adobe Acrobat Pro. But most of those PDF editing programs are expensive.
