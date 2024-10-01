Elevate your Figma designs with the Linearity plugin

The Linearity plugin makes exporting to Linearity Curve and Move totally seamless, allowing you to easily jump into elevating your design projects to the next level. You can choose to export your Figma layers or frames to either Linearity Curve for design or Linearity Move for animation.

✨ Export your Figma files to Linearity Move and effortlessly add motion to your static assets.

🎨 Or seamlessly export your files to Linearity Curve to continue refining your designs with our powerful drawing and AI tools.