Elevate your Figma designs with the Linearity plugin
Seamlessly export, refine, and add motion to your Figma projects.
The go-to tool for design multitaskers
With this plugin, exporting your Figma files becomes very easy, allowing you to bring them to life with our suite of design and animation tools.
Design or animate?
The Linearity plugin makes exporting to Linearity Curve and Move totally seamless, allowing you to easily jump into elevating your design projects to the next level. You can choose to export your Figma layers or frames to either Linearity Curve for design or Linearity Move for animation.
✨ Export your Figma files to Linearity Move and effortlessly add motion to your static assets.
🎨 Or seamlessly export your files to Linearity Curve to continue refining your designs with our powerful drawing and AI tools.
Fuel your Figma designs with motion
Figma's vector-based setup seamlessly merges with our tools. And when it's time to animate your static assets, Linearity Move truly shines.
When you export Figma "frames" to Linearity Move, they will be instantly imported as an individual scenes. If you select multiple frames, they will automatically be imported as individual scenes, allowing you to effortlessly create seamless transitions using Auto Animate.
Exporting individual layers? No problem. They appear in Linearity Move as animation-ready assets.
- Instantly add transitions between Figma frames with Auto Animate
- Add motion to individual shapes and objects with presets
Bring designs to the next level
Figma is packed with fantastic features, but it does have its limitations when it comes to design and illustration tools. Exporting your Figma files to Linearity Curve opens up a world of design possibilities, including features like Auto Trace, Background Removal, the Brush Tool, and more.
With the Linearity plugin, exporting your Figma designs to Linearity Curve for further refinement is as easy as a few clicks.
Explore other Linearity tools
Linearity's powerful suite of tools is ideal for designers and animators of all levels.
Auto Animate
Turn your illustrations into moving images in seconds.
Background Removal
Remove photo backgrounds with the tap of a button.
Pen Tool
Define precise vector points and create custom paths with Bèzier curves.
Brush Tool
Freely draw editable vector paths.
Shape Builder
Quickly sculpt complex designs from multiple shapes
Design and Animate Mode
Seamlessly toggle between designing and animating.
Finalista en los App Store Awards
Reseñas G2
Reseñas de App Store
Más de 6 millones de diseños creados
Reseñas de Capterra
Ponte manos a la obra con plantillas animadas y estáticas
Aquí no hay curva de aprendizaje. Escoge entre más de 3000 plantillas gratuitas diseñadas para impulsar tu proceso creativo.