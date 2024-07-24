Take your marketing game out of home

Easily produce stunning Billboard assets.

2-in-1 design & animation suite

8K resolution

Brand consistency

In-house production

Build your brand with eye-catching out of home ads

  • Static billboards: Design, create, and export high-resolution assets for print formats of any size
  • Posters: Start customizing our free templates for your poster campaigns
  • Digital billboards: Easy-to-use animation tools to create stunning digital billboards animations in-house
Billboard with pet related brand and software UI

Quickly create impactful animated billboards

  • AI features: cut production costs with AI tools like automated background removal and auto trace
  • Templates: choose from dozens of customizable templates to easily create on-brand assets
  • Auto Animate: quickly and easily add animation to your billboard with just a few clicks
Save time and money by moving animation in-house

  • Stop outsourcing your production: Whatever the skill level, you can now create professional animations in-house
  • 2-in-1 design and animation software: Create stunning static assets – and then animate them  with 1 subscription
  • No learning curve: Enable your team to take control of the entire production process from concept to animation
Create out of home campaigns to remember.

Hit the ground running with free templates

Create brand-new assets in a snap using our library of static and animated templates

Scale your out of home ads

Create show-stopping billboards and out of home ads in-house

20%

Content creation increse

230

Hours of design time saved

26%

Productivity increase

66%

Turnaround time saved

Powerful tools for out of home marketing

    Auto Animate

    Turn your static assets into moving images in seconds.

    Animation presets

    Choose from a wide range of preset animations for quick animating.

    Morphing

    Transform one object into another with a single command.

    Pinning

    Animate your designs with ease by pinning start and end points within keyframes.

    Design and Animate mode

    Seamlessly toggle between designing and animating.

    High resolution assets

    Export up to 8K resolution in any format.

Consigue un impulso instantáneo con nuestros tutoriales gratuitos

Tu cuenta Linearity Move permite a tu equipo acceder a docenas de videotutoriales. Multiplica tus habilidades e impulsa la productividad.

Cómo dominar el diseño de maquetación

3 mins

Crea un banner animado

8 mins

Qué son los vectores

2 mins

¿Por qué dibujar con vectores?

8 mins

Integrations

Stick to the tools you love. Linearity is compatible with Figma, Illustrator, and any other vector design format.

Available on App Store

Enjoy a seamless, Apple-native experience on both iPad and Mac. Need to really get into the details? Grab your Apple Pencil for extra precision.

Comience con Linearity hoy mismo.

