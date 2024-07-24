Take your marketing game out of home
Easily produce stunning Billboard assets.
2-in-1 design & animation suite
8K resolution
Brand consistency
In-house production
Build your brand with eye-catching out of home ads
- Static billboards: Design, create, and export high-resolution assets for print formats of any size
- Posters: Start customizing our free templates for your poster campaigns
- Digital billboards: Easy-to-use animation tools to create stunning digital billboards animations in-house
Quickly create impactful animated billboards
- AI features: cut production costs with AI tools like automated background removal and auto trace
- Templates: choose from dozens of customizable templates to easily create on-brand assets
- Auto Animate: quickly and easily add animation to your billboard with just a few clicks
Save time and money by moving animation in-house
- Stop outsourcing your production: Whatever the skill level, you can now create professional animations in-house
- 2-in-1 design and animation software: Create stunning static assets – and then animate them with 1 subscription
- No learning curve: Enable your team to take control of the entire production process from concept to animation
Create out of home campaigns to remember.
Hit the ground running with free templates
Create brand-new assets in a snap using our library of static and animated templates
Scale your out of home ads
Create show-stopping billboards and out of home ads in-house
20%
Content creation increse
230
Hours of design time saved
26%
Productivity increase
66%
Turnaround time saved
Powerful tools for out of home marketing
Auto Animate
Turn your static assets into moving images in seconds.
Animation presets
Choose from a wide range of preset animations for quick animating.
Morphing
Transform one object into another with a single command.
Pinning
Animate your designs with ease by pinning start and end points within keyframes.
Design and Animate mode
Seamlessly toggle between designing and animating.
High resolution assets
Export up to 8K resolution in any format.
Integrations
Stick to the tools you love. Linearity is compatible with Figma, Illustrator, and any other vector design format.
Available on App Store
Enjoy a seamless, Apple-native experience on both iPad and Mac. Need to really get into the details? Grab your Apple Pencil for extra precision.