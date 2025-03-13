在 iPad 上使用Curve
本套视频课程将带您学习如何在 iPad 上使用Curve，从操作到设置，再到各种矢量工具。每集一个小知识点，清晰明了，方便跟练。
课程重点
了解如何在 iPad 上开始使用 Linearity Curve
教学价值
在本课程中，我们将通过一段视频，逐一介绍 iPad 上 Linearity Curve 的每项功能、工具和设置，基本上是每一个角落。Linearity Curve 如何在设计流程的每个步骤中为你提供帮助。使用我们的 iPad，从构思到交接。 如何充分利用你的工作空间。通过学习技巧和窍门、手势等，熟悉并自定义你的界面。 创建第一个矢量设计所需的一切！你将了解使用矢量的基本设计概念，以及如何充分利用矢量。
加入我们的第一集 Curve for iPad，探索 Linearity Curve 的主屏幕。这个全新增强的界面为所有设计爱好者提供了友好的用户体验。探索软件自带的一系列设计，这些设计非常适合激发灵感或进行练习。了解如何访问最近的文件、从 Linearity Cloud 或您的设备导入文件，并探索学习中心的精彩教程。
Curve for iPad 的第二集将深入介绍 Linearity Curve 的全新界面。我们将探索简洁明了的设计，它提供了一个富有创造力的工作空间，让你的设计栩栩如生。我们将探索每一个菜单，从隐藏和显示 "图层"和"辅助线"等重要面板的侧边栏，到带有全新图标的神奇工具的改版工具栏。了解管理器中的内容感知功能，这些功能在选中元素时可用，可进行遮罩、对齐、颜色更改等操作。我们还将了解菜单栏，提供了有用的快捷方式和访问设置、导出选项和学习资源的途径。
学习创建圆形和三角等基本矢量形状，使用快捷方式进行精确操作，学习复制和分组元素来制作复杂的矢量图案。我们将探索旋转模式以及如何轻松创建复杂的形状。本教程结束时，您可以独立设计出个人网站的登陆页面。
In this episode, you’ll learn to use Linearity Curve’s editing tools for crafting social media content.
Success in social media content creation hinges on understanding your audience and maintaining brand consistency. The winning formula involves combining captivating visuals with concise, engaging text.
First, we introduce the Eraser Tool , which allows for precise removal of unwanted design elements.
We’ll also explore the Node Tool , which allow you to refine your design more precisely. You’ll learn about the four types of node, as well as how to manually add and delete nodes for greater control.
Next, we’ll look at the Scissors Tool , which allows you to split your shapes and create dynamic arcs.
The video wraps up with a tutorial on customizing your artboards for different social media platforms. You’ll learn to adjust coordinates, and measurements, fill colors, and even add grids to your artboards.
In this episode, you’ll learn to use Linearity Curve’s drawing tools for crafting a flyer design.
Starting with the Pen Tool, that allows you to achieve precise outcomes, as demonstrated through the design created in the tutorial. Discover how to properly close paths, adjusting stroke width, and choosing vibrant colors to breathe life into your designs.
We'll also explore the versatile Brush Tool, learning to customise brushes, manipulate roundness and angle, and utilising minimum width for nuanced strokes.
Transition to the Pencil Tool, experimenting with smoothing options and stroke width, learning the importance of balancing nodes for professional-looking vector designs.
At the end of the tutorial, you'll see the design mocked up, having learned Linearity's diverse drawing tools.
In this episode, you’ll learn to use Linearity Curve’s shaping tools.
First, we'll go into the Shape Builder Tool, merging and erasing shapes with precision, seeing how this tool brings depth and vibrancy to a flat design, using varied shapes as the building blocks.
We'll also go into color combinations, employing the Pen Tool for intricate details and merging shapes for a polished finish. Learn the power of highlights and shadows, and uncover the versatility of the Masking Tool to effortlessly refine compositions.
We'll also learn about boolean operations, getting into different operations such as Unite, Subtract, Intersect, Divide, and Exclude.
We'll conclude the tutorial by seeing our design mocked-up on a t-shirt, having learned Linearity Curve's Shaping Tools in-depth.
In this episode, you’ll learn to use Linearity Curve’s imaging tools.
First, you'll learn how to craft captivating visual messages that grab attention and communicate your ideas effectively. We’ll guide you through using punchy text, importing stunning Unsplash photos, and strategically cropping images for maximum impact.
Next, we’ll dive into background removal and auto-trace. With just a click, you’ll remove unwanted backgrounds and transform photos, sketches, and illustrations into stunning vector art. Discover how to add watercolor effects, simplify details, and even remove backgrounds from sketches for a clean, professional look.
Then, we’ll explore the power of blending modes. These versatile tools hold the key to seamlessly blending images, creating vibrant textures, and enhancing your designs with a touch of artistic flair. You’ll learn how to use different blending modes like Multiply, Overlay, and Screen to achieve a range of visual effects.
Finally, we’ll bring it all together by adding a splash of color to our poster. Learn how to choose color combinations that pop, and how to harness the contrast between purple and red to create a dynamic, eye-catching effect.
By the end of this tutorial, you’ll be equipped with the skills and confidence to transform your images into great compositions using Curve for Mac’s powerful toolkit. Ready to create designs that turn heads and make a lasting impression?
In this episode, we'll unlock Curve for iPad's powerful library section.
First, we'll tap into Unsplash, a vast library of free, high-quality photos to elevate your visuals and tell compelling stories.
Next, we'll get hands-on with icons and symbols. Choose from Apple's sleek SF Symbols and explore a world of customizable icons to inject personality into your designs. Don't worry if the perfect icon doesn't exist – the Node tool lets you tweak them to your exact vision.
But it's not just about pre-built elements! We'll show you how to import your own photos, building a personal library of inspiration for future projects.
Want to save time and effort? We'll also look into how you can turn your designs into reusable templates, instantly accessible for future projects.
In this episode, we'll go through the final chapter of your design journey: Exporting!
First, we'll explore multiple file formats, like JPEG for web images, PNG for transparency, TIFF for high-quality prints, and editable vector options like PDF and SVG. Easily choose the perfect format and discover custom settings.
Find the exporting functionality both in the File menu and directly on the canvas, making exporting your designs a breeze.
Then, we'll learn how to print the design, utilize presets, choose copies, specific pages, paper size, and orientation. Watch your design come to life on paper!
Finally, we'll put our design on a mockup to see what it would look like printed.
Remember, this is just a starting point. Feel free to add your own creative flair and sprinkle in your unique voice!
发布日期:
