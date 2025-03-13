In this episode, you’ll learn to use Linearity Curve’s editing tools for crafting social media content.

Success in social media content creation hinges on understanding your audience and maintaining brand consistency. The winning formula involves combining captivating visuals with concise, engaging text.

First, we introduce the Eraser Tool ic-eraser icon , which allows for precise removal of unwanted design elements.

We’ll also explore the Node Tool ic-node icon , which allow you to refine your design more precisely. You’ll learn about the four types of node, as well as how to manually add and delete nodes for greater control.

Next, we’ll look at the Scissors Tool ic-scissors icon , which allows you to split your shapes and create dynamic arcs.

The video wraps up with a tutorial on customizing your artboards for different social media platforms. You’ll learn to adjust coordinates, and measurements, fill colors, and even add grids to your artboards.