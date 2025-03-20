学院资源

5 animation presets and how to use them

用 Move 做动画

Animation presets are your shortcuts to adding dynamic motion to any object.

课程重点

Check out this tutorial to learn about animation presets and how they can speed up your process of making animated ads.

教学价值

In this tutorial, you'll learn tips for using 5 animation presets: "masked reveal," "from bottom," "jiggle," "breathe," and "tap."

With these convenient and adaptable shortcuts, you can effortlessly infuse motion into any object with just a tap or click. Presets seamlessly enhance objects, captivating the viewer and making them an invaluable tool for crafting impactful ads and online content.

You'll learn:

  • How to create a new document and set up your scenes
  • What presets are and how to use them
  • How to adjust the speed of your preset animation
  • How to understand keyframes in your timeline
  • How to animate text using presets
  • How to export your animation

发布日期:

