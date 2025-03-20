How to animate with morphing

Morphing in motion design seamlessly transforms shapes or objects, creating visually captivating effects that enhance storytelling and engage audiences. Once you know how to do it in Linearity Move, your animations will become even more visually dynamic and impactful.

In this tutorial, you'll learn:

How to start a new document and import files

How to build scenes

Important tips for morphing shapes

How to switch between Design and Animation mode

How to morph shapes using a keyboard shortcut

How to morph colors

How to edit the timing of your animation

How to add your morphing animations to your main scenes

How to animate objects and text by changing their position, scale, and opacity

How to create a mask

How to use presets

How to use pinning

How to export your animation

Follow along with the tutorial by downloading the design file in the "related" section.