Getting started with Linearity Move

用 Move 做动画

Getting started with Linearity Move

Get started with Linearity Move in this tutorial. From scene creation to dynamic design, discover the art of seamless animation. Learn essential concepts like keyframes, transitions, and layer finesse, elevating your designs with vibrant text and captivating shapes. See your static designs transform into animations, export and showcase your animation skills to the world!

    难度

    入门

    设备

    Mac

    类别

    用 Move 做动画

课程重点

Learn fundamental design and animation concepts like keyframes, layers, adding text and exporting your animations.

教学价值

This tutorial is the right place for you to get started in your creative journey inside Linearity Move, diving straight into the essentials of design and animation.

Begin by creating a new document, navigating video resolution, and learn about frame rate dynamics, as well as how to switch seamlessly between Animate mode and Design mode.

Under the expert guidance of Maddy, you'll learn to craft visually engaging scenes with dynamic text and vibrant shapes. Explore the intricacies of layer management, duplication, and styling.

As you progress, grasp the fundamentals of keyframes, object properties, and smooth transitions, laying the groundwork for compelling animations. Through hands-on experience, you'll gain proficiency in crafting captivating sequences that seamlessly transition between Animate and Design modes.

Upon completion, export your animation, equipped with the skills to navigate Linearity Move and showcase your creative potential in the world of design and animation.

