用 Move 做动画

How to animate a logo with Linearity Move

Learn how to animate a logo in Linearity Move. Learn efficient file setup, mask-based animations, and dynamic transitions.

    难度

    入门

    设备

    Mac

    类别

    用 Move 做动画

课程重点

In this tutorial, you'll learn how to make a logo animation in Linearity Move.

教学价值

In this Linearity Move tutorial, you'll delve into the art of crafting captivating logo animations. Start by efficiently setting up your file and organizing your workspace. Explore dynamic mask-based animations for the logo icon and individual letters within the Logotype group, learning the fundamental animation elements like keyframes ic-keyframe icon, rotations ic-rotate icon, and size adjustments ic-fullscreen icon

As we progress, you'll learn the nuances of slide transitions, creating a polished zoom-in effect, and a seamless zoom-out transition for a professional touch. Elevate your skills by discovering the strategic use of delays for added visual interest. By the end, you'll have the expertise to seamlessly export and share your logo animation.

发布日期:

相关资源

Download: Logo Animation.curve

