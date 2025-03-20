用 Move 做动画
How to animate an Instagram story
In this tutorial, Maddy explains how to create an animated Instagram story in just a few simple steps.
难度
入门
设备
iPad
类别
用 Move 做动画
课程重点
Use animation presets to quickly add dynamic effects to text and objects.
教学价值
Creating eye-catching motion graphics for social media can really amp up your engagement. And knowing how to whip up an Instagram story in a flash is key.
In this tutorial, Maddy uses presets and other quick tricks to create an animated Instagram story in under 6 minutes. Grab the design file in the "related" link section and follow along.
You'll learn:
- How to start a new file in the size and resolution you need for an Instagram story
- How to import files and create scenes.
- How to understand your timeline
- How to animate text and objects with presets
- How to use pinning
- How to control the timing of your transitions
- How to create rotating shape animations
- How to add transitions between scenes
- How to export your project
