How to animate an Instagram story

用 Move 做动画

How to animate an Instagram story

In this tutorial, Maddy explains how to create an animated Instagram story in just a few simple steps.

  难度

    难度

    入门

  设备

    设备

    iPad

  类别

    类别

    用 Move 做动画

课程重点

Use animation presets to quickly add dynamic effects to text and objects.

教学价值

Creating eye-catching motion graphics for social media can really amp up your engagement. And knowing how to whip up an Instagram story in a flash is key.

In this tutorial, Maddy uses presets and other quick tricks to create an animated Instagram story in under 6 minutes. Grab the design file in the "related" link section and follow along.

You'll learn:

  • How to start a new file in the size and resolution you need for an Instagram story
  • How to import files and create scenes.
  • How to understand your timeline
  • How to animate text and objects with presets
  • How to use pinning
  • How to control the timing of your transitions
  • How to create rotating shape animations
  • How to add transitions between scenes
  • How to export your project

发布日期:

