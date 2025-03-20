用 Move 做动画
How to use pinning in your animations
Discover how pinning can simplify and streamline your animation process.
难度
入门
设备
Mac
类别
用 Move 做动画
课程重点
Follow Maddy as she explains how to use pins for defining the start and end points of your animations.
教学价值
The pinning feature in Linearity Move highlights a section of the timeline, showing where an animation starts and ends. Pins function as anchor points, securing the object's initial and final state throughout the animation sequence.
Mastering pinning in animations allows you to quickly apply animations to one or multiple objects simultaneously, eliminating the need to manually add each keyframe.
You'll learn:
- How to start a new document and import files
- What pins are and how to add them to your timeline
- The benefits of using pins
- How to understand keyframes
- How to quickly create transitions between objects using pinning
- How to move pins on your timeline, individually and together
- How to create a looping animation in one click
- How to export your animation
Follow this tutorial by downloading the design file in the "Related" section.
