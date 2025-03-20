How to use pinning in your animations

The pinning feature in Linearity Move highlights a section of the timeline, showing where an animation starts and ends. Pins function as anchor points, securing the object's initial and final state throughout the animation sequence.

Mastering pinning in animations allows you to quickly apply animations to one or multiple objects simultaneously, eliminating the need to manually add each keyframe.

You'll learn:

How to start a new document and import files

What pins are and how to add them to your timeline

The benefits of using pins

How to understand keyframes

How to quickly create transitions between objects using pinning

How to move pins on your timeline, individually and together

How to create a looping animation in one click

How to export your animation

Follow this tutorial by downloading the design file in the "Related" section.