设计理论

The million-dollar question is: What is the secret to good design? Layout design concerns the arrangement of graphical elements to attract the reader’s attention and convey a particular message visually appealingly. In this video, we cover everything you need to know.

    难度

    入门

    设备

    iPad

    类别

    设计理论

⚠️ Vectornator 已升级为 Linearity Curve。 本视频中所展示的为原Vectornator界面。

课程重点

What is Layout design and how to do it correctly. A principal every designer should know.

教学价值

In this video, you'll learn six valuable tips to master layout design.

The tips cover essential aspects such as utilizing grids for alignment and order, incorporating negative space to separate elements, creating a focal point to draw audience attention, considering element proximity for effective information flow, using contrast to establish visual hierarchy, and employing repetition to create a cohesive composition.

By implementing these tips, you can organize your layout effectively and achieve a cleaner and more balanced design.

发布日期:

