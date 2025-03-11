学院资源

Why Drawing with Vectors

设计理论

In this lesson, you'll learn why you should always design with vector graphics instead of raster graphics. Vector graphics are much more well-suited to modern design than raster graphics. For more information, please read this article on our Learning Center about why you should use Curve when designing.

⚠️ Vectornator 已升级为 Linearity Curve。 本视频中所展示的为原Vectornator界面。

课程重点

Let's get to the very basics, What is Vectors and what are the advantages of using it in your design?

教学价值

Welcome back to another informative tutorial! Today, we will answer a frequently asked question: Why work with vectors when they seem more complicated than pixels?

While there's no right or wrong way to create art, there are numerous advantages to using vector graphics. Icons, logos, UX/UI, and printed materials benefit from vectors because they maintain quality regardless of size. Let's explore these benefits one by one.

Firstly, vectors offer superior quality as they're not limited by pixels but generated through mathematical formulas. They can be scaled infinitely without losing clarity.

Additionally, each part of a vector design can be edited independently, allowing for easy adjustments without starting from scratch. Vector graphics also provide smaller file sizes than pixel graphics, making them efficient and versatile.

So, let's dive in and learn how to harness the power of vectors!

发布日期:

您是否会推荐本视频？
