学院资源

ic-home icon学院资源TutorialsWhat are Vectors
What are Vectors

设计理论

What are Vectors

At the beginning of your design journey, you might wonder: Should I work with raster graphics or vectors? Here’s a guide to help you decide.

  • ic-academy icon

    难度

    入门

  • ic-ipad icon

    设备

    iPad

  • ic-learn-tab icon

    类别

    设计理论

⚠️ Vectornator 已升级为 Linearity Curve。 本视频中所展示的为原Vectornator界面。

课程重点

Every beginner designer should know the difference between Vectors and pixels. so what are actually Vectors and why is it so important? Learn with us.

教学价值

In this tutorial, we'll explore the distinction between vector and raster graphics. We'll learn that vector graphics, created using mathematical formulas, can be scaled without loss of quality and are highly editable.

We'll also discover the versatility of vector graphics for applications such as printing, logos, illustrations, animations, and more. On the other hand, raster graphics, made up of pixels, become blurry when scaled up and have larger file sizes. Converting between vector and raster formats is simpler for vectors.

Throughout the tutorial, we'll see how Curve streamlines the process of working with vector graphics. By the end, you'll grasp the benefits of using vectors and how Curve can enhance your digital projects.

发布日期:

相关资源

Why drawing with Vectors?

ic-external-link icon

What Are Vector Graphics? - Editorial Post

ic-external-link icon

Drawing Vector Tools

ic-external-link icon
您是否会推荐本视频？
今天就是试试Linearity吧！

免费试用
v2