设计理论
What are Vectors
At the beginning of your design journey, you might wonder: Should I work with raster graphics or vectors? Here’s a guide to help you decide.
难度
入门
设备
iPad
类别
⚠️ Vectornator 已升级为 Linearity Curve。 本视频中所展示的为原Vectornator界面。
课程重点
Every beginner designer should know the difference between Vectors and pixels. so what are actually Vectors and why is it so important? Learn with us.
教学价值
In this tutorial, we'll explore the distinction between vector and raster graphics. We'll learn that vector graphics, created using mathematical formulas, can be scaled without loss of quality and are highly editable.
We'll also discover the versatility of vector graphics for applications such as printing, logos, illustrations, animations, and more. On the other hand, raster graphics, made up of pixels, become blurry when scaled up and have larger file sizes. Converting between vector and raster formats is simpler for vectors.
Throughout the tutorial, we'll see how Curve streamlines the process of working with vector graphics. By the end, you'll grasp the benefits of using vectors and how Curve can enhance your digital projects.
发布日期: