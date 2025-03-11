In this tutorial, we will learn how to design a captivating book cover that not only grabs attention but also sells. As the saying goes, "Never judge a book by its cover," but the reality is that a well-designed cover plays a vital role in attracting potential readers. We'll discover the process from start to finish, following the journey of a client commission for a book cover.

From understanding the client's brief and gathering references to sketching and vectorizing the design, we'll explore the step-by-step process of bringing a book cover to life. Along the way, we'll also learn about visual hierarchy, typography, color schemes, and the importance of conveying the essence of the book through design elements. Additionally, we'll get a glimpse into Sandra's merch collection, featuring her captivating illustrations. So if you've been following Sandra's series, you'll be delighted to explore this collection and discover the links to all the items.

Get ready for an inspiring tutorial that will empower you to create compelling book covers and dive into the world of captivating designs.