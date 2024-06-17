Any information you need is just a few taps away on your smart devices. But nothing is better than enjoying the beauty and excitement of holding a physical book in your hands.

If you count yourself a graphic designer, you better fill up your empty bookshelves with these essential graphic design books to help you in your creative journey.

1. Typography book: Just My Type‍

by Simon Garfield

Image source: Profile Books Fonts are the lifeblood of all types of graphic design. Learning how to do layouts and use different fonts together is a design niche in and of itself. Garfield’s deep dive into typography urges you to examine your beloved fonts closely and realize their major contribution to any piece of design. A good font can hide in plain sight and speak to an audience almost subconsciously, having the power to make (or ruin) any work. In contrast, a bad font can negatively influence your design work. Pick out the right font for your designs using this design book.

2. Graphic design fundamentals: How To

by Michael Beirut

A protégé of design legend Massimo Vignelli and having enjoyed one of the most successful graphic design careers ever, Beirut brings us this design manual.

It's an absolute must-read for any designer out there. He reveals his philosophy of what graphic design is and, as the cover so explicitly states, how to use it to:

Sell things

Explain things

Make things look better

Make people laugh

Make people cry

(Every once in a while) change the world!

It features Beirut's work and creative process, client stories, and the struggles all designers face. This graphic design book is a monograph from one of the greats himself.

3. Essential graphic design book about colors: Interaction Of Color

by Josef Albers

Image source: Illustrators’ Lounge For the color strategist in you, Albers delves into the principles of complex color theories. With a selection of over 50 case studies, this book is a ready reference guide of principles like temperature, color intensity, color relativity, vibrating and vanishing boundaries, the illusion of transparencies, and reversed grounds. This book isn't just for graphic designers, either. It also serves as a guide to industrial designers, painters, and artists who have harnessed Albers' color strategy in their creative work.‍

4. Brand design book: Designing Brand Identity: An Essential Guide For The Whole Branding Team

by Alina Wheeler

Image source: Amazon This book’s fifth edition is a guide on branding fundamentals for designers and brand teams alike. An outstanding resource for understanding branding through and through, Wheeler engages the reader with her in-depth guidance on a universal five-stage process for brand development and implementation. With everything from social media synergy to SEO and experience branding, this up-to-date resource is a must-have on your shelf.

5. Book full of inspiring designers: Graphic Design Visionaries

by Caroline Roberts

Image source: Medium This book looks at influential graphic designers through the ages. It features inspiring stories of 75 of the greatest designers and includes full-color reproductions of their horizon-expanding work. Showcasing individuals like Stefan Sagmeister, Wim Crouwel, M/M Paris, Studio Dumbar, and many more, this informative visual masterpiece introduces you to the key identities of the design world you should know about.

6. Book on visual communication: Grid Systems In Graphic Design

by Josef Müller-Brockmann

Image source: Envato tuts+ This legendary Swiss designer's graphic design book remains the definitive guide in mastering the essential principle of grid systems in any piece of graphic design. This visual communication manual is packed with information and detailed examples that are handy for any graphic designers, typographers, and 3D designers. It's also a resource you'll return to frequently.

7. Art and design inspiration book: Steal Like an Artist: 10 Things Nobody Told You About Being Creative

by Austin Kleon

Creativity is full of over-the-top optimism as well as a crippling fear of not having an original idea.

This New York Times bestseller by Kleon is an inspiring graphic design book and guide about creativity in today’s digital world, presenting 10 transformative principles to help you discover your inner artist and view things from a creative angle.‍

8. Rethinking design and exploring maximalism: More is More

by Victionary

Image source: Victionary

You've heard of maximalism in graphic design, but you're unsure how to apply this style? This beautiful coffee table book will not only enhance your space but also show you all the ways maximalism has been used successfully.

From concepts and typography to posters and packaging design, More is More is full of real-life applications of the maximalism movement. And it's sure to inspire you to add "more" to all your designs.

9. Introduction to online marketing: eMarketing Textbook [free PDF download]

By Red & Yellow

Image source: Red & Yellow Every designer should have at least a basic understanding of marketing and advertising. After all, graphic design most often sells something or creates brand awareness. To be a great designer, you need a firm grasp of concepts like business environments and market research. This free resource for students and professionals was first published 10 years ago by one of the leading creative business schools in South Africa, Red & Yellow. It covers all the basics of marketing right up to planning your online advertising strategy.

10. For creative inspiration and big-picture thinking: The Way To Design [free PDF download]

By Steve Vassallo

Image source: The Way To Design

A highly experienced product builder and investor, Steve Vassallo shares his story and impressive 20+ years of experience building things people love.

Formerly a Project Lead at the famous design studio IDEO, he was also an early investor in pioneering companies like Brave Software, Stripe, and Solana Labs.

While this free design resource isn't explicitly about graphic design (in fact, it's not about graphic design at all), it's an inspiring read for any creative with big ideas.

He challenges you to rethink design thinking and looks to Steve Jobs' example for practical tools to become a better designer.

