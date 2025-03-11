用 Curve 做设计
How to Design an Icon Pack
Designing an icon pack has never been so easy! Watch this masterclass from Soodabeh and you'll see why.
难度
进阶
设备
iPad
类别
用 Curve 做设计
⚠️ Vectornator 已升级为 Linearity Curve。 本视频中所展示的为原Vectornator界面。
课程重点
In this masterclass, you'll learn how to design your own icon pack from start to finish with Soodabeh Damavandi. Perfect for freelance artists looking to sell their packs or those interested in becoming a full-fledged icon designer on an iPad platform.
教学价值
Get ready to dive into the world of icon design with Soodabeh, a talented icon designer from Iran. In this tutorial, Soodabeh shares the process of creating an eye-catching icon pack for clients. Discover how to understand your client's needs and the goal of their business to create icons that truly represent their concepts, such as routine and multitasking.
Soodabeh demonstrates the importance of using basic shapes and preserving visual consistency throughout your icon pack. Learn how to play with negative space, angles, and colors to bring depth and personality to your designs. Soodabeh also shares tips on presenting your icons to clients and preparing them for use in different contexts. So, put your creative hat on and get ready to embark on an exciting icon design journey!
Soodabeh's expertise and guidance will help you master the art of creating icons that are visually appealing and easy to understand across various devices. Learn the secrets of utilizing basic shapes, duplicating elements, and maintaining visual balance. Soodabeh also shares valuable insights on presenting your icons to clients and making them available for wider use.
So grab your Stylus and let's dive into the world of icon design!
