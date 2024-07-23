营销设计
How to design your Business Card
Revamp your business card design with tips from a graphic designer.
⚠️ Vectornator 已升级为 Linearity Curve。 本视频中所展示的为原Vectornator界面。
课程重点
Does your business card look like it's from 2000 or later? Here are some tips from the master himself, Will Paterson.
教学价值
Get ready to level up your networking game with an awesome business card design tutorial by the talented Will Patterson. In this tutorial, you'll dive into the world of design trends and create a sleek business. Will keeps it simple yet stylish, guiding you through every step with his signature charm.
Learn the art of setting up the perfect business card document and creating custom guides to avoid any cut-off mishaps. Get your typography game on point as Will shares tips on font selection and visual hierarchy. Add a touch of creativity with shapes, grids, and icons to make your card stand out from the crowd.
By the end, you'll have a professional and attention-grabbing business card that will leave a lasting impression. So, get your creative juices flowing and let's design a business card that reflects your unique style!
