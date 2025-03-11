营销设计
How to Draw Stickers
The '90s are back, baby! Today, we will look at designing a sticker pack using our brand-new feature - Offset Path
⚠️ Vectornator 已升级为 Linearity Curve。 本视频中所展示的为原Vectornator界面。
课程重点
Everyone love a cool sticker set. If you want to create merch for your brand, or just make a cool gift for a friend, learn how to make 90s style sticker set with our Aysel.
教学价值
Learn how to use the Offset Path feature to create your own stickers.
You’re here because you’re thinking about designing a sticker for your business, brand, client, or maybe just for your project. And you realized that the design process is a bit more complex than expected. Anyone can create a sticker, but it takes a bit of skill, practice, and an understanding of theory to get it right.
With Linearity Curve, you can design fast and easy merchandise for your brand while learning about color combination, Visual Hierarchy, and design and illustration basics.
Aysel
