Our fluid and customizable Brush Tool allows designers to effortlessly paint with vectors.

Draw freeform paths with variable widths.

Edit every brush shape by adjusting the nodes or changing its profile. Enjoy a collection of preset brushes or create your own.

The Shape Builder Tool is like a vector sculpting tool. It allows you to create complex designs and illustrations by combining multiple shapes together with Merge Mode. You can then switch to Erase Mode to subtract areas you don’t need. A fun and easy way to achieve smooth shapes in minutes. A fun and easy way to achieve smooth shapes in minutes.

Drawing with the pressure-sensitive Brush Tool in Linearity Curve feels just like using a real paintbrush on paper.

If the smoothness value is set at 0%, the path will follow the free-flowing movement of your hand, and if the value is higher, it will smooth your brush curves and simplify the path.

The best thing about vector paths is that they are endlessly editable at any time, even after they've been created.

When you have a brush stroke selected in Linearity Curve, you can easily adjust your brush size, color, and shape, as well as roundness, angle and contour, and you’ll instantly see the changes. And you can even apply brush strokes to existing paths drawn with other tools.

Linearity Curve comes with a wide variety of brushes, but you also have the possibility to create your own.

The Brush Editor provides infinite possibilities for designing your own digital painting tools. Once you're happy with your settings, tap the save button to add any personalized brush to your library.

你的Vectornator文档将自动同步并保存在iCloud中的任何修改， ，这样你就可以在任何时候，在你的所有设备上轻松工作。

On top of providing powerful tools for creating illustrations, Linearity is great for other design cases. You can create user interfaces, lettering, and print designs in the same tool!

Vectornator runs on iPadOS 14 &amp; iOS 14 and later, or macOS Big Sur and later (with native M1 support).

