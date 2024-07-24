Chinese title 2
Our fluid and customizable Brush Tool allows designers to effortlessly paint with vectors.
Draw freeform paths with variable widths.
Edit every brush shape by adjusting the nodes or changing its profile. Enjoy a collection of preset brushes or create your own.
This is heading example
The Shape Builder Tool is like a vector sculpting tool. It allows you to create complex designs and illustrations by combining multiple shapes together with Merge Mode. You can then switch to Erase Mode to subtract areas you don’t need. A fun and easy way to achieve smooth shapes in minutes. A fun and easy way to achieve smooth shapes in minutes.
How to Make a Logo with Shape Builder
Drawing with the pressure-sensitive Brush Tool in Linearity Curve feels just like using a real paintbrush on paper.
If the smoothness value is set at 0%, the path will follow the free-flowing movement of your hand, and if the value is higher, it will smooth your brush curves and simplify the path.
Create in just a Sec!
你的Vectornator文档将自动同步并保存在iCloud中的任何修改， ，这样你就可以在任何时候，在你的所有设备上轻松工作。
Explore other Linearity Curve tools
On top of providing powerful tools for creating illustrations, Linearity is great for other design cases. You can create user interfaces, lettering, and print designs in the same tool!
