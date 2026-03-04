Chinese title 2
Lots of programs let you sign a PDF, but relatively few let you edit the PDF itself.
Draw freeform paths with variable widths.
Edit every brush shape by adjusting the nodes or changing its profile. Enjoy a collection of preset brushes or create your own.
The Shape Builder Tool is like a vector sculpting tool. It allows you to create complex designs and illustrations by combining multiple shapes together with Merge Mode. You can then switch to Erase Mode to subtract areas you don’t need. A fun and easy way to achieve smooth shapes in minutes. A fun and easy way to achieve smooth shapes in minutes.
查看更多模板
在 Linearity Curve，您可以从各种可随时设计的模板中进行选择，这些模板非常适合各种用途。 无论是社交媒体宣传帖，苹果商店促销还是其他内容，我们都能满足您的需求。 每个模板都有您需要的尺寸可供选择，您也可以进行自定义以匹配品牌愿景。
升级市场营销
好的营销需要出色的视觉效果。 而且，想要故事更有感染力，您需要找的适合的设计工具。
借助 Linearity Curve，您的团队可以简化设计流程，这样他们就可以专注于创建视觉上令人惊叹和有影响力的产品，而不必担心技术问题。 此外，在基于矢量的工具设计下，所有内容无论尺寸大小，都能保持专业品质，无论是在移动设备上还是在广告牌上，都能保证您的广告宣传品质。
- 只需轻点几下即可创建令人惊叹的视觉效果
- 易于编辑和可扩展性
Explore other Linearity tools
Linearity's powerful suite of tools is ideal for designers and animators of all levels.
Background Removal
Remove photo backgrounds with the tap of a button.
Pen Tool
Define precise vector points and create custom paths with Bèzier curves.
Brush Tool
Freely draw editable vector paths.
Shape Builder
Quickly sculpt complex designs from multiple shapes
AI Backgrounds
Create custom, AI-generated backgrounds for your photos.
Vectornator runs on iPadOS 14 & iOS 14 and later, or macOS Big Sur and later (with native M1 support).