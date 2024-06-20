What's New
Release 5.4.3 Linearity Curve
Curve
iOS
macOS
Precision Designing just got better. Guides Enhancements: Enjoy real-time labels for guides, adherence to rounded numbers for easy alignment, and smart adjustments based on the document's measurement unit for seamless design tweaks. Line Height Control: Experience greater control over text layout with the ability to set line heights below the default value and fine-tune them in points or percentages.We fixed bugs to ensure a smoother user experience.
5 Apr 2024
Release 1.2.3 for Linearity Move
Move
iOS
macOS
New Features for Streamlined Animation Line Height Control & Smart Guides: Just like in Curve, get more control over your text and effortless alignment with smart guides. Quick Actions Bar: Access essential operations quickly with the new content-aware Quick Actions Bar. Keyframe Replacement: Merge keyframes simply by dragging and dropping for efficient animation editing. SVG Import: Easily drag and drop SVG files directly into the Move import screen. Enhanced Export Capabilities: Export videos with transparent backgrounds, choose your video codec, and enjoy an updated export screen UI for a smoother experience. We fixed bugs to ensure a smoother user experience.
5 Apr 2024
Export animations with transparent backgrounds
Move
iOS
macOS
Now, you have the option to export your motion graphics without a background. This enhances their visual appeal and simplifies integration into various projects without the need to match backgrounds. Whether you're designing elements for a video, website, or social media content, your animations seamlessly integrate without any awkward contrasts. This flexibility not only streamlines your workflow but also guarantees a professional look across platforms.
26 Feb 2024
Introducing our new pricing plans
iOS
macOS
We just launched our new Linearity subscription plans: Linearity Starter (Free) for hobbyists, Linearity Pro for regular users, and Linearity Org for organizations. Each plan offers access to Linearity Curve and Linearity Move, streamlining the design-to-animation process. These pricing options signify a giant leap forward in our mission for sustainable growth and constant innovation. Get ready for custom fonts, CMYK support, and a game-changing background replacement feature.
22 Feb 2024
You asked, we delivered: Animation looping is live
Move
macOS
iOS
Introducing the eagerly awaited loop playback feature! With Linearity Move, your animations now seamlessly restart upon reaching the end, allowing for uninterrupted looped playback until you decide to stop.
26 Jan 2024
Artboards and guides just got even smarter!
Curve
Artboards now come with handy smart guides that snap to elements, helping you to keep everything perfectly aligned. Plus, our guides are now super informative—they show their values as you move them around, helping you nail down that perfect placement every time.
19 Jan 2024
Linearity Move is here!
macOS
iOS
Meet Linearity Move, our revolutionary animation tool that effortlessly transforms static designs into dynamic motion. Designed for all skill levels, it empowers you bring your illustrations, brand assets, graphic icons, and more to life with just a few clicks.
15 Jan 2024
Linearity Cloud 优化存储方案
iOS
macOS
我们的 Linearity Cloud 将为您带来无与伦比的便利和安心--这是一个安全可靠的文件存储解决方案，可让您跨设备无缝同步文件，并随时在线或离线访问文件（该功能只适用于中国大陆以外地区）。
11 Oct 2023
西班牙语网站正式上线！
macOS
iOS
我们的网站现已推出西班牙语版本，提供翻译后的教育内容、使用案例、常见问题，以及方便的语言切换器，实现无缝导航。我们之后会将更多的内容翻译为西班牙语，的包括不断增加的教程视频库、完全翻译的《用户指南》。
25 Sep 2023
一键抠图功能提升
iOS
macOS
在 5.1.0 中，我们改进了"背景移除工具"的精确度和细节处理能力，确保每张移除背景后的照片都干净清晰，实现高级的抠图效果。此外，我们还对画板、选择行为等进行了大量改进。
24 Aug 2023
Vectornator 全新升级为 Linearity Curve
iOS
macOS
最新推出Linearity Curve 5.0.0！ 我们的软件以前被称为 Vectornator，经过了大胆的改造。 我们为您带来一个全新的名字和充满活力的全新外观，完美地体现了我们未来的重点。 为增强用户体验做好准备，敬请关注即将推出的令人兴奋的新功能。
27 Jul 2023
使用可自定义的模板节省时间
iOS
macOS
对着空白的画布发呆？ 使用模板，您可以快速启动您的想法，并立即将其变为现实。 我们的全新模版中心包含数百种针对社交媒体、在线广告、品牌素材等的可定制设计。
27 Jul 2023
Mac 的选项卡式文档显示
macOS
iOS
借助 4.13.6 更新，您可以在 Mac 上方便地在选项卡中查看文档，而不是单独的窗口。 我们还为画板添加了高级导出选项、CYMK 文件导出和锁定对齐功能。
8 Jun 2023
使用 4.11.0 提高您的工作效率
iOS
macOS
为了补充苹果iOS/iPadOS 16的变化，我们创造了一种时尚且可定制的iPad体验，感觉类似于开发桌面应用程序。 此外，我们还简化了管理器，以便您可以轻松访问所需的所有选项。
25 Nov 2022
使用形状生成器雕刻复杂的设计
iOS
macOS
在 4.10.0 更新中，你可以探索形状生成器的无限可能性，这是一款强大的工具，允许你通过将多个形状组合或减去为一个来创建复杂的形状。
25 Aug 2022
自动描图的插画模式
iOS
macOS
无需花费数小时使用钢笔工具描绘线条和形状。 现在，你可以将任何插图从基于位图的程序（如 Procreate）导入到 Linearity Curve 中，点击自动跟踪（自动描摹），静静等待神奇的发生。
10 Aug 2022
高级图层和嵌套组
iOS
macOS
在 4.8.0 中，您可以享受完全可编辑的群组，甚至可以享受群组中的无限群组。 这些群组和嵌套组就像文件夹一样，整齐地放在更新的 “图层” 选项卡中。 前套组可以随意展开，以显示其中的所有元素。
13 May 2022
无限制调色板
iOS
macOS
现在，您可以根据需要创建任意数量的调色板，并使用颜色面板轻松调整。 只需轻点一下，就能轻松编辑已保存的调色板，添加不同的颜色和渐变效果，或直接将其删除。
4 Apr 2022
自动跟踪的涂鸦模式
iOS
macOS
在将想法融入作品之前，您会在纸上画出大致的草图吗吗？ 使用我们新的涂鸦模式，您导入的绘图将立即转换为矢量形状。
17 Feb 2022