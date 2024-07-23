Artboards are another essential feature for any marketing design team, allowing you to work on multiple design concepts within a unified document. You can freely experiment with different ideas and variations without needing separate files. Duplicating, resizing, coloring, and arranging Artboards are all seamless processes, streamlining the exploration of diverse design possibilities. By using Artboards, you can create separate frames or pages of your design simultaneously. This is useful for a variety of projects, including web design. In Linearity Curve, Artboards behave similar to a layer, with the main difference being that they are represented on the canvas as fixed frames.

Add a new artboard In Linearity Curve, there are three different ways to add a new artboard to your document. To activate the New Artboard Mode, click the ic-plus icon button in the top right corner of the Layers Tab and then select New Artboard ic-add-artboard icon . As soon as you click the button, a suggestion box will appear at the top center of the canvas, which reads: “Click or draw anywhere to create an artboard.”

Add a new artboard by clickin Once you have clicked the New Artboard button, you can click anywhere on the canvas. This will create a new Artboard with the same dimensions as the one you’ve previously created.

Add a new artboard by drawing With the Artboard Panel activated, draw a new Artboard by holding & dragging your mouse anywhere on the canvas.

Add a new artboard by using a template When in New Artboard Mode, you can access the Artboard Panel. Here you have access to the Document Templates List . To create a new Artboard using a standard size, click one of the template icons. By scrolling through this section, you will find different template formats divided into the following categories: Paper formats , Devices , Resolutions , Social Media , Icons , and Custom. In the Custom category, you can find all the Document Templates you have created inside the Document Picker. Alternatively, you can create a Custom Template by clicking the button at the bottom of this window. At the bottom of the Document Templates List, you can choose the format of your Artboard by clicking the Portrait icon or Landscape icon. At the top of this tab, you can find the Search bar that helps you navigate and find your template.

Select artboards You can select an artboard by either clicking on its borders or title. Alternatively, you can open the Layers Tab and click on an Artboard’s name. A bounding box around the artboard will be displayed immediately.

Rename an artboard You can rename any artboard in the same way that you rename layers. Navigate to the Layers Tab and double-click on the artboard’s name to enter the Edit mode. Then, type your new Artboard's title. By default, shapes and groups are created with consecutive indexation, such as "Rectangle 1," "Rectangle 2," "Group 1," "Group 2," etc. to help you manage and organize your projects by assigning individual names to each element.

Delete an artboard Inside the Layers Tab, swipe left on the Artboard title or name and tap the Delete button. When you select the Artboard, a bin icon appears at the bottom. Click the bin ic-delete icon button to delete it.

Move an artboard To move an artboard, and all the layers it contains, click on the artboard title on the canvas, and drag and drop it to where you would like to position it.

Duplicate artboards If you want to duplicate one artboard, select it and click the Duplicate ic-duplicate icon button. A copy of your duplicated artboard will be inserted on the right side of the original board.

Export artboards You can export single or multiple artboards depending on your needs.

Move elements between artboards You can move elements between artboards in two ways: From the canvas, select the element(s) you want to move from Artboard 1 and then drag and drop it (them) onto Artboard 2. In the Layers Tab, select the element and drag it from Artboard 1 to Artboard 2.

Disable Artboard Clipping You can set the clipping behavior of your artboard regarding objects that overlap outside the Artboard borders. You can choose between two clipping behaviors: Disable Clipping for selected Artboards

Objects or parts of objects outside the borders of your selected Artboard will not be clipped and will be visible with reduced opacity. Clip all

All objects or parts of objects outside Artboards will be automatically clipped. You can find the settings in the Settings menu ic-settings icon on the top right of the Action Bar. Select Canvas, and the clipping options can be accessed under Clip Artboards.