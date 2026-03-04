Q: What are Workspaces?

A: Workspaces is a feature in Linearity that provides a private space for organizing your projects and collaborating with other designers. They allow you to create, manage, and collaborate on design and animation projects seamlessly.

Q: How do I get a Workspace?

A: When you create a Linearity account, your Workspace is automatically created. Existing users simply need to update their software to the latest release to access this feature.

Q: Can I have more than one Workspace?

A: As a Linearity user, you can only create and own one Workspace. However, you can be a member of multiple Workspaces if you are invited to join them.

Q: How do I create a new project?

A: In the left menu bar of your Workspace, select New Project. The new project will be created immediately.

Q: How do I delete a project?

A: In Team Settings, click Delete the Project. This will remove the project and all its files. To restore the project, contact support@linearity.io within 30 days.

Q: Can project members manage files and folders?

A: Yes, project members can create, rename, duplicate, and move files and folders within their Teams. However, they can only delete files they have created.

Q: How do I invite existing Linearity users to a project?

A: Click the three dots next to the Team name, select Invite to Team, and enter the email addresses of the users you want to invite.

Q: How do I invite non-Linearity users to a project?

A: You can invite individuals without a Linearity account by using their email addresses. They will receive an email invitation to join the project and will automatically join after creating and confirming their Linearity account.

Q: What happens if I remove a member from a project?

A: Removing a member from one project does not automatically remove them from other projects or the Workspace. To remove a user from all projects, go to Workspace Settings and remove them from all projects simultaneously.

Q: Is real-time collaboration supported?

A: Real-time collaboration is not supported yet. However, stay tuned for further improvements as we are continuously working to enhance the collaborative experience.

Q: How are file edits handled in Workspaces?

A: When you or another project member edits a file, changes are seamlessly synced so everyone on your team can see the updated version. If two people edit the same file at the same time, a duplicate file is created to prevent conflicts.

Q: What is the file limit for Workspaces?

A: The file limit depends on the Workspace owner’s subscription plan. Linearity Starter accounts are limited to 3 files per project. Learn more about limitations and unlock more files with Linearity Pro.