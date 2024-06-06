Design & animate with the right plan

SAVE 33%

ic-plan-01 icon

Starter

Free

For anyone that wants to create illustrations or design marketing assets as a hobby.

Included:

  • Up to 3 static + 3 animated files
  • Design & animate in one
  • 3k customizable templates
  • Background removal (5 uses)
  • Animation Presets
  • 2 Artboards per file
  • Max export resolution 1024px x 1024 px
  • Export in JPEG, PNG, TIFF, MP4, Mov, GIF
  • Sync across devices
Get started
ic-plan-02 icon

Pro

Popular

$

14.99

/ Month

For individuals and small teams who want to create illustrations or design marketing assets regularly.

Everything in Starter, plus:

  • Unlimited files
  • Up to 4k video export
  • License for commercial use
  • Unlimited Artboards
  • Unlimited exports in SVG, PDF
  • Unlimited exports in high resolutions
  • Priority support
    • ic-spinner icon
  • Advanced templates & animation presets
    • ic-spinner icon
  • Image Generation
Buy
ic-plan-03 icon

Org

Get in touch

For companies who want more powerful features and controls.

Everything in Pro, plus:

  • Premium support
  • Personalized onboarding workshop
  • Custom motion design help
  • Dedicated account manager

    • More features coming soon

    ic-spinner icon
  • Image generation
    • ic-spinner icon
  • AI copywriting
    • ic-spinner icon
  • Brand controls
    • ic-spinner icon
  • Shared font management
    • ic-spinner icon
  • Org-wide custom templates

Contact Sales

A member of our team will be in touch soon.

By clicking “Submit” you agree to our Privacy Policy

Amazon
Apple
Google
Universal
Disney logo
Sumup logo
Cisco logo
Facebook F logo

Compare Plans

ic-plan-01 icon
Starter
ic-plan-02 icon
Pro
ic-learn-v1 icon

Usage

Artboards

2 Artboards

Unlimited

Unlimited

Files

3 static, 3 animated

Unlimited

Unlimited

File Import (Figma, AI, Sketch..)

ic-select icon
ic-select icon

High-resolution Exports

Up to 1024px in height and width

Unlimited

Unlimited

Sync across Devices (iPad, Mac & iPhone)

ic-select icon
ic-select icon

Unlimited

TIFF, PNG, JPG, SVG, PDF MP4, Mov, GIF export

TIFF, PNG, JPG, MP4, Mov, GIF

Unlimited

Unlimited

ic-ar icon

Features

AI Backgrounds

10 free uses + 4 previews for each use

50 uses/month + 4 previews each use

50 uses/month + 4 previews each use

Animation Presets

ic-select icon
ic-select icon

Auto-Animate

ic-select icon
ic-select icon

Auto Trace

5 free uses

Unlimited uses

Unlimited uses

Background Removal

5 free uses

Unlimited uses

Unlimited uses

GIF export

ic-select icon
ic-select icon

Linearity Figma Plugin

ic-select icon
ic-select icon

Pen & Brush Tool

ic-select icon
ic-select icon

Shape Builder

ic-select icon
ic-select icon

Templates

Basic

Basic

Advanced

Frequently asked questions

Have more questions? Visit our FAQs page.

Get started with Linearity today.

Get started now
illus-2