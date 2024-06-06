Design & animate with the right plan
SAVE 33%
Monthly
Yearly
Starter
Starter
Free
For anyone that wants to create illustrations or design marketing assets as a hobby.
Included:
- Up to 3 static + 3 animated files
- Design & animate in one
- 3k customizable templates
- Background removal (5 uses)
- Animation Presets
- 2 Artboards per file
- Max export resolution 1024px x 1024 px
- Export in JPEG, PNG, TIFF, MP4, Mov, GIF
- Sync across devices
Pro
Pro
Popular
14.99
For individuals and small teams who want to create illustrations or design marketing assets regularly.
Everything in Starter, plus:
- Unlimited files
- Up to 4k video export
- License for commercial use
- Unlimited Artboards
- Unlimited exports in SVG, PDF
- Unlimited exports in high resolutions
- Priority support
- Advanced templates & animation presets
- Image Generation
Org
Org
Get in touch
For companies who want more powerful features and controls.
Everything in Pro, plus:
- Premium support
- Personalized onboarding workshop
- Custom motion design help
- Dedicated account manager
- Image generation
- AI copywriting
- Brand controls
- Shared font management
- Org-wide custom templates
More features coming soon
Compare Plans
Starter
Pro
POPULAR
Org
Artboards
2 Artboards
Unlimited
Unlimited
Files
3 static, 3 animated
Unlimited
Unlimited
File Import (Figma, AI, Sketch..)
High-resolution Exports
Up to 1024px in height and width
Unlimited
Unlimited
Sync across Devices (iPad, Mac & iPhone)
Unlimited
TIFF, PNG, JPG, SVG, PDF MP4, Mov, GIF export
TIFF, PNG, JPG, MP4, Mov, GIF
Unlimited
Unlimited
AI Backgrounds
10 free uses + 4 previews for each use
50 uses/month + 4 previews each use
50 uses/month + 4 previews each use
Animation Presets
Auto-Animate
Auto Trace
5 free uses
Unlimited uses
Unlimited uses
Background Removal
5 free uses
Unlimited uses
Unlimited uses
GIF export
Linearity Figma Plugin
Pen & Brush Tool
Shape Builder
Templates
Basic
Basic
Advanced