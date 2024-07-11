Combine Procreate and Linearity Curve: Upgrade your design

Comparación

How to combine Linearity Curve and Procreate

Let’s explore how these two amazing tools can work together.

Procreate

Pen Tool

Cloud storage

Animation integration

Templates

Auto Trace

Background removal

3m+ free images

80k+ free icons

Design 30% faster

with features like our Quick Actions bar, Background Removal, and templates.

Optimize with AI-powered tools

like Auto Trace, Background Removal, and coming soon, AI-generated text and images.

Collaborate with your team

in one shared workspace. And coming soon, collaborate with each other in real time.

All the tools you need in the palm of your hand

While Procreate is a great app for drawing and painting on iPad, it lacks the complex tools and features needed for professional vector design.

If your team is in search of a vector-based design software that empowers you to do more, look no further than Linearity Curve. With its rich suite of tools, our software is the ultimate choice for designers seeking to create vector graphics quickly and easily on iPad, iPhone, or Mac.

But that's not all. With Procreate and Linearity Curve's seamless integration, you can effortlessly combine the strengths of both programs and enhance your team workflow without having to choose between them.

Design without limits

Our vector-based software empowers you to break free from the creative boundaries of traditional raster tools. Everything designed in Linearity Curve is infinitely scaleable, allowing you to create graphic designs and digital assets that maintain a sharp and polished look, no matter the size or scope of your project.

Your colors, your way

Importing your Procreate files into Linearity Curve is a breeze. With just a few taps, you can easily continue refining your designs in a more versatile environment.

You can also import your color palettes from Procreate and other apps with ease by simply dragging and dropping them using iPad gestures or Split Screen mode.

Endless third-party importing options

Linearity Curve (formerly Vectornator) supports not only Procreate files but also many others, including Figma, Illustrator, and Sketch.

With Linearity Curve, you can also keep on editing files on other programs. We strive to make your work as easy as it gets.

Sketch Mode

Don’t know which Auto Trace mode to choose? Linearity Curve will do it for you. With our CoreML Machine Learning model, Linearity Curve’s Auto Trace feature will analyze your images and automatically select the “Sketch” mode. Sketch mode scans your drawings on paper and turns your pen and pencil lines into editable vector paths. This mode works particularly well with hand-drawn lettering and logos.

Pon en marcha tus ideas con nuestras plantillas

No más mirar un lienzo en blanco. Linearity Curve alberga una colección de más de 100 plantillas de diseño que le ayudarán a empezar a diseñar de inmediato.

Tik Tok

Anuncio de Tik Tok

Instagram

Anuncio de Snapchat

Negocio

Presentación

Negocio

Cubierta del menú

YouTube

Miniatura de YouTube

Facebook

Portada de Facebook
