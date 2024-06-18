Design in motion.

Amazon
Apple
Universal
McDonalds
NASA
spacex
Google

Create stunning designs and animations

Animate with one click

Auto Animate uses AI to instantly create high-quality animations from your static vector graphics.

Move your animation process in-house

Take control of your designs and illustrations and save up to 80% on production costs.

One subscription, two products

Seamlessly switch between Linearity Curve and Linearity Move to fine-tune your creations.

Use Linearity to create...

Linearity is built for Business

Easily create professional-quality animations in-house

Accelerate your design process with AI-powered tools

Reduce animation per minute costs by up to 90%

Coming soon!

Collaborate in real-time with Linearity

Say goodbye to old versions

Linearity Cloud means team's shared designs and animations automatically sync for everyone.

Join from anywhere

Collaborate on the go from MacOS and iOS devices.

Unlimited users per workspace PRO

Collaborate in a shared workspace and see live edits from colleagues.

Join Linearity's bustling community of designers and animators

Free courses and templates

Take your skills from beginner to advanced animator.

Hundreds of tutorials

Upgrade your animation game with tutorials for all kinds of assets.

Detailed user guides

Learn how to take advantage of every feature.

Freely promote your creations

Share and promote your creations in our community public slack and forum platforms.

A plan for every budget 

We have plans to fit every business, from huge multinational companies to freelancers. Don’t see something that works for you? Get in touch.

Starter

Free

For anyone that wants to create illustrations or design marketing assets as a hobby.

Pro

$

9.99

per month with a yearly plan

For professionals, small teams, and anyone who wants to create large numbers of high quality designs and animations.

Org

Get in touch

For teams in large organizations who want to scale their operations while optimizing costs.

Contact Sales

A member of our team will be in touch soon.

By clicking “Submit” you agree to our Privacy Policy

File Integrations

Either stick to the tools you use with Linearity's compatibility with Figma (install our Linearity Figma plugin), Illustrator, and any other vector design format. Or use only one suite by moving all your assets to Linearity Curve and Move.

Available on App Store

Download both softwares from the App Store and enjoy a seamless experience on Apple devices like iPad and Mac. Need to really get into the details? Grab your Apple Pencil for extra precision.
Linearity suite is only available on Apple devices.

Everything you can do with Linearity

Together, Linearity Curve and Linearity Move form a powerful unified design system. Explore what else they can do for you.

Team slider card image

Animations

Team slider card image

Digital ads

Team slider card image

Social media

Team slider card image

Announcements

Team slider card image

Illustrations

Team slider card image

Branding

Team slider card image

Marketing assets

Get started with Linearity today.

