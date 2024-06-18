Design in motion.
Create stunning designs and animations
Animate with one click
Auto Animate uses AI to instantly create high-quality animations from your static vector graphics.
Move your animation process in-house
Take control of your designs and illustrations and save up to 80% on production costs.
One subscription, two products
Seamlessly switch between Linearity Curve and Linearity Move to fine-tune your creations.
Use Linearity to create...
Linearity is built for Business
Easily create professional-quality animations in-house
Accelerate your design process with AI-powered tools
Reduce animation per minute costs by up to 90%
Collaborate in real-time with Linearity
Say goodbye to old versions
Linearity Cloud means team's shared designs and animations automatically sync for everyone.
Join from anywhere
Collaborate on the go from MacOS and iOS devices.
Unlimited users per workspace PRO
Collaborate in a shared workspace and see live edits from colleagues.
Join Linearity's bustling community of designers and animators
Free courses and templates
Take your skills from beginner to advanced animator.
Hundreds of tutorials
Upgrade your animation game with tutorials for all kinds of assets.
Detailed user guides
Learn how to take advantage of every feature.
Freely promote your creations
Share and promote your creations in our community public slack and forum platforms.
A plan for every budget
We have plans to fit every business, from huge multinational companies to freelancers. Don’t see something that works for you? Get in touch.
Starter
Starter
Free
For anyone that wants to create illustrations or design marketing assets as a hobby.
Pro
Pro
$
9.99
per month with a yearly plan
For professionals, small teams, and anyone who wants to create large numbers of high quality designs and animations.
Org
Org
Get in touch
For teams in large organizations who want to scale their operations while optimizing costs.
File Integrations
Either stick to the tools you use with Linearity's compatibility with Figma (install our Linearity Figma plugin), Illustrator, and any other vector design format. Or use only one suite by moving all your assets to Linearity Curve and Move.
Available on App Store
Download both softwares from the App Store and enjoy a seamless experience on Apple devices like iPad and Mac. Need to really get into the details? Grab your Apple Pencil for extra precision.
Linearity suite is only available on Apple devices.
Everything you can do with Linearity
Together, Linearity Curve and Linearity Move form a powerful unified design system. Explore what else they can do for you.