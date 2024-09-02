Curve Funciones

Make your vision a reality with AI Backgrounds

This cutting-edge feature seamlessly creates custom AI-generated backgrounds, allowing you to place your products in entirely new environments.

Learn more
What is the AI Backgrounds tool?

Transform your photos instantly

Our powerful AI Backgrounds feature uses advanced generative AI to seamlessly integrate fully customized backgrounds into your existing photos. Say goodbye to on-location photoshoots and hefty budgets—simply type your idea or select a theme.

AI generate

Seamless realism

Our generative AI carefully analyzes your photo's context, including factors like position, lighting, shadows, and reflections. This attention to detail guarantees that the newly created background seamlessly blends with the foreground, producing a striking and unified final image that looks like it was taken in real life.

Get started
AI background feature 03

Endless creative possibilities

Linearity Curve offers a diverse library of background categories, featuring everything from serene beach scenes to dynamic urban environments, along with an array of textures and patterns.

Alternatively, you can generate your own unique background using a written prompt or reference image for a fully personalized results.

Our AI technology seamlessly interprets your inputted information to craft a background that aligns perfectly with your vision.

  • Choose to place your subject in one of our default scenes
  • Or generate your own unique background using a prompt

Freeform Freedom

Need to expand your background beyond the original photo's size? Simply position the selection box over any part of the photo and adjust it to your desired dimensions.

  • Effortlessly define the aspect ratio and size of your AI-generated background.
AI Backgrounds freeform

Branding made easy

By giving you the tools to easily create stunning visuals with custom backgrounds, we help boost your marketing game and make your brand stand out.

This feature doesn't just amp up your creativity; it also makes designing a breeze.

You'll see pro-level results with just a few clicks, making your workflow smoother and saving you time.

Get started
AI background branding 05

Explore other Linearity tools

Linearity's powerful suite of tools is ideal for designers and animators of all levels.

    ic-magic-canvas icon

    Auto Animate

    Turn your illustrations into moving images in seconds.

    ic-photo icon

    Background Removal

    Remove photo backgrounds with the tap of a button.

    ic-pen icon

    Pen Tool

    Define precise vector points and create custom paths with Bèzier curves.

    ic-brush icon

    Brush Tool

    Freely draw editable vector paths.

    ic-shape-builder icon

    Shape Builder

    Quickly sculpt complex designs from multiple shapes

    ic-animated icon

    Design and Animate mode

    Seamlessly toggle between designing and animating.

Finalista en los App Store Awards

Finalista en los App Store Awards

Reseñas G2

Reseñas G2

Reseñas de App Store

Reseñas de App Store

Más de 6 millones de diseños creados

Más de 6 millones de diseños creados

Reseñas de Capterra

Reseñas de Capterra

Ponte manos a la obra con plantillas animadas y estáticas

Aquí no hay curva de aprendizaje. Escoge entre más de 3000 plantillas gratuitas diseñadas para impulsar tu proceso creativo. 

Abstract sales sticker asset pack with retro shapes and patterns

Recursos

Template image

Plantillas para publicaciones

Template image

Plantillas para publicaciones

Template image

Plantillas para publicaciones

Template image

Plantillas para podcast

Template image

Plantillas para podcast

Template image

Plantillas para podcast

Template image

Pósters

Frequently-asked questions

Have more questions? Visit our help center.

Get started with Linearity today.

Get started for free
v2