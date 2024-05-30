5 Jun 2024 AI Backgrounds

Our powerful AI Backgrounds feature uses advanced generative AI to seamlessly integrate fully customized backgrounds into your existing photos. Say goodbye to on-location photoshoots and hefty budgets—simply type your idea or select a theme from our in-app library.

5 Jun 2024 Figma plugin

Now, exporting your Figma assets to Linearity Curve or Move is easier than ever. We just launched our own Figma plugin, allowing you to seamlessly export and elevate your Figma frames and layers with our design and animation tools.

5 Apr 2024 Release 5.4.3 Linearity Curve

Precision Designing just got better. Guides Enhancements: Enjoy real-time labels for guides, adherence to rounded numbers for easy alignment, and smart adjustments based on the document's measurement unit for seamless design tweaks. Line Height Control: Experience greater control over text layout with the ability to set line heights below the default value and fine-tune them in points or percentages.We fixed bugs to ensure a smoother user experience.

22 Feb 2024 Introducing our new pricing plans

We just launched our new Linearity subscription plans: Linearity Starter (Free) for hobbyists, Linearity Pro for regular users, and Linearity Org for organizations. Each plan offers access to Linearity Curve and Linearity Move, streamlining the design-to-animation process. These pricing options signify a giant leap forward in our mission for sustainable growth and constant innovation. Get ready for custom fonts, CMYK support, and a game-changing background replacement feature.