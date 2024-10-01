Grab attention with GIF export
Any animation created in Linearity Move can be exported as a GIF, offering a simple and engaging way to share your brand's message.
Your message on endless replay
A GIF (graphics interchange format) is a fun file format that autoplays individual image frames as a short, looped animation.
The cornerstone of online branding
Since the 1980s, GIFs have been essential to internet culture, allowing brands to share looping videos or animations without sound. As a result of their widespread usage, all major web-based tools now include native support for GIFs, making it easy for brands to incorporate them into their digital strategies.
Exporting animations as GIFs in Linearity Move provides flexibility to integrate them seamlessly into your web pages, applications, social media, and newsletters. Simply choose the gif option when exporting your projects.
Steal the show with autoplay
GIFs start playing automatically without requiring the viewer to click on them. This feature is incredibly powerful for capturing your audience's attention because it eliminates the barrier of having to take an action to start the content. As soon as someone scrolls past a webpage or social media post containing a GIF, it begins playing, instantly drawing their eyes to the moving visuals.
- Capture attention and entice viewers to spend more time on your platform.
- Quickly tell your before they scroll past.
Small size, big impression
By using GIFs, which have smaller file sizes compared to videos, you can conserve valuable storage space on your hard drive and web hosting platforms. This not only helps in organizing and maintaining your digital assets more efficiently but also ensures faster loading times.
Explore other Linearity tools
Linearity's powerful suite of tools is ideal for designers and animators of all levels.
Auto Animate
Turn your illustrations into moving images in seconds.
Background removal
Remove photo backgrounds with the tap of a button.
Pen Tool
Define precise vector points and create custom paths with Bèzier curves.
Brush tool
Freely draw editable vector paths.
Shape Builder
Quickly sculpt complex designs from multiple shapes
Design and Animate mode
Seamlessly toggle between designing and animating.
