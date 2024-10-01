Move Features

Grab attention with GIF export

Any animation created in Linearity Move can be exported as a GIF, offering a simple and engaging way to share your brand's message.

Learn more
What is a GIF?

Your message on endless replay

A GIF (graphics interchange format) is a fun file format that autoplays individual image frames as a short, looped animation.

The cornerstone of online branding

Since the 1980s, GIFs have been essential to internet culture, allowing brands to share looping videos or animations without sound. As a result of their widespread usage, all major web-based tools now include native support for GIFs, making it easy for brands to incorporate them into their digital strategies.

Exporting animations as GIFs in Linearity Move provides flexibility to integrate them seamlessly into your web pages, applications, social media, and newsletters. Simply choose the gif option when exporting your projects.

Get started

Steal the show with autoplay

GIFs start playing automatically without requiring the viewer to click on them. This feature is incredibly powerful for capturing your audience's attention because it eliminates the barrier of having to take an action to start the content. As soon as someone scrolls past a webpage or social media post containing a GIF, it begins playing, instantly drawing their eyes to the moving visuals.

  • Capture attention and entice viewers to spend more time on your platform.
  • Quickly tell your before they scroll past.

Small size, big impression

By using GIFs, which have smaller file sizes compared to videos, you can conserve valuable storage space on your hard drive and web hosting platforms. This not only helps in organizing and maintaining your digital assets more efficiently but also ensures faster loading times.

Get started

Explore other Linearity tools

Linearity's powerful suite of tools is ideal for designers and animators of all levels.

    ic-magic-canvas icon

    Auto Animate

    Turn your illustrations into moving images in seconds.

    ic-photo icon

    Background removal

    Remove photo backgrounds with the tap of a button.

    ic-pen icon

    Pen Tool

    Define precise vector points and create custom paths with Bèzier curves.

    ic-brush icon

    Brush tool

    Freely draw editable vector paths.

    ic-shape-builder icon

    Shape Builder

    Quickly sculpt complex designs from multiple shapes

    ic-animated icon

    Design and Animate mode

    Seamlessly toggle between designing and animating.

Finalista en los App Store Awards

Finalista en los App Store Awards

Reseñas G2

Reseñas G2

Reseñas de App Store

Reseñas de App Store

Más de 6 millones de diseños creados

Más de 6 millones de diseños creados

Reseñas de Capterra

Reseñas de Capterra

Ponte manos a la obra con plantillas animadas y estáticas

Aquí no hay curva de aprendizaje. Escoge entre más de 3000 plantillas gratuitas diseñadas para impulsar tu proceso creativo. 

Abstract sales sticker asset pack with retro shapes and patterns

Recursos

Template image

Plantillas para publicaciones

Template image

Plantillas para publicaciones

Template image

Plantillas para publicaciones

Template image

Plantillas para podcast

Template image

Plantillas para podcast

Template image

Plantillas para podcast

Template image

Pósters

Frequently-asked questions

Have more questions? Visit our help center.

Get started with Linearity today.

Get started for free
v2