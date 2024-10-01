Grab attention with GIF export

Since the 1980s, GIFs have been essential to internet culture, allowing brands to share looping videos or animations without sound. As a result of their widespread usage, all major web-based tools now include native support for GIFs, making it easy for brands to incorporate them into their digital strategies.

Exporting animations as GIFs in Linearity Move provides flexibility to integrate them seamlessly into your web pages, applications, social media, and newsletters. Simply choose the gif option when exporting your projects.