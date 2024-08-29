Video content plays a crucial role in storytelling, and with the newest release version 1.8.0, you can import video files directly into your Linearity Move projects.

This game-changing and highly-requested feature opens up a world of possibilities for motion designers and content creators. You can use real-world footage to add context, depth, and authenticity to your motion graphics, allowing you to connect with your audience on a deeper level.

Let's explore the benefits of this new capability and how it can elevate your animation workflow.

Import, edit, create

While you’re likely already familiar with integrating static assets into your projects, importing video files into Linearity Move dramatically expands your creative toolkit. Here’s how it’s done:

Import a .mp4 or .mov video file into your project in Linearity Move. You can also drag and drop the file directly on your canvas. Position, scale, rotate, change the opacity, or crop your clip however you like. You can also trim your video to fit the exact timing of your animation.

Videos in Linearity Move function just like any other shape or image. This means you can easily animate them by adjusting their rotation, position, opacity, and more. You can also apply presets to videos, group them with other elements, and even mask them for more complex designs.

Reasons to use videos in your motion graphics

Tell more engaging stories

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but a video speaks volumes.

Now, you can seamlessly integrate live-action footage with your animated graphics, crafting a powerful blend of realism and design that engages your audience like never before. Whether you’re enhancing a product demo or tutorial, adding transitions to an ad, or creating an eye-catching promo video, adding video to motion graphics empowers you to tell richer, more dynamic stories.

Boost viewer retention

In a world where attention spans are increasingly limited, video content is proven to capture and retain viewer attention more effectively than static images. Incorporating video into your motion graphics can help keep your audience engaged for longer periods, increasing the likelihood that they’ll absorb your message, engage, and take action.

Simplify your workflow

Linearity Move now lets you manage, edit, and animate video files all in one place. This eliminates the need to switch between different programs, saving you time and reducing errors from file transfers. By keeping everything in one environment, you can streamline your workflow and maintain your creative momentum.

Add more visual interest

Incorporating video into your motion graphics allows you to add layers of depth and dimension that static elements alone can't achieve. Now, you can easily add visual effects like confetti, smoke, and liquid to your scenes. This movement, color, and texture in video can create a more effective experience, drawing viewers deeper into your narrative.

Simplify complex ideas

Sometimes, words and static images aren’t enough to convey complex ideas effectively. Videos can simplify these concepts, breaking them down into easily digestible visual segments. By integrating explanatory videos or instructional clips, you can make intricate information more accessible and engaging for your audience.

Amplify emotional impact

Videos have a unique ability to convey emotions and connect with audiences on a personal level. By incorporating video elements, you can amplify the emotional impact of your projects, making them more relatable and memorable.

Update your Linearity Move software to version 1.8.0 and start bringing your projects to life!