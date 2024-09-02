We've just released one of our most groundbreaking and eagerly anticipated updates yet.

Workspaces introduces a revolutionary approach to enhancing the design and animation experience for both in-house and remote teams. This feature allows you to organize your projects seamlessly and invite fellow designers to view and edit your files, laying the foundations for future functionalities. With Workspaces, you're not just sharing files; you're creating a dynamic environment that transforms the way you work with Linearity.

Your Workspace

Workspaces offer a private space where all your projects and collaborations are neatly organized and easily accessible.

As soon as you create your Linearity account, you are automatically granted your very own Workspace. If you're an existing user, simply update your software to access yours. This is your personal domain—a dedicated space where you can manage, create, and collaborate. As the Workspace owner, you hold the reins and have full control over managing your projects.

Your projects

The heart of the new Workspaces feature lies in its projects. When your Workspace is created, so is your first project. From here, the possibilities for collaboration expand. As a Workspace owner, you can create, delete, and rename projects to suit your needs. But the real fun happens when you and your fellow team members invite others to collaborate.

Whether it's your colleagues who already have a Linearity account or friends who are yet to sign up, inviting them to a project is simple. Existing users can join instantly, and new users can sign up via email invitations, making team formation seamless and inclusive.

Easy file and folder management

Managing files and folders within your projects is now more intuitive than ever.

Each project within your workspace operates independently, ensuring that files and folders are isolated and organized. This separation allows you to focus on specific files without any overlap or confusion.

As a Workspace owner, you have full access to all files and folders, even those you didn't create. Project collaborators also enjoy significant autonomy, being able to create, rename, duplicate, and move files and folders within their projects. However, only the Workspace owner can delete the files they created, maintaining a level of control and order within the workspace.

If you have a Linearity Starter account, you’ll be limited to 3 files per project. Learn more about limitations and unlock more files with Linearity Pro.

How file edits work

When you or another project member edits a file, changes are seamlessly synced so that everyone involved can see the updated version. However, since real-time collaboration isn't supported yet, editing the same file at the same time as someone else can cause conflicts. If this happens, our software will automatically create a duplicate file to ensure that no one's work is lost.

Flexibility and control

We understand that flexibility is key to effective collaboration. That's why collaborators can leave whenever they wish, ensuring they are only part of relevant projects. As a Workspace owner, you retain ultimate control. You can remove members from specific projects or even all projects within your Workspace, keeping your collaborative environment efficient and focused.

Why Workspaces?

Workspaces are designed to bring structure and clarity to your projects. By providing dedicated spaces for creative teams and giving owners comprehensive control, we ensure that your work environment is as efficient and organized as possible. It's more than just a file sharing feature; it's a new way to work, designed with your productivity and ease of collaboration in mind.

Workspaces are just the start of a broader vision: we’re gearing up to introduce exceptional collaboration and file management features in the future. Our goal is to make Linearity the ultimate collaborative tool for marketing teams, design teams, and beyond.

Get started

Ready to transform your collaborative experience? Update your Linearity software, explore your new Workspace, and start inviting to collaborators to projects today.

If your Workspace isn’t visible immediately after updating, don’t worry—we’re gradually rolling out this feature, and it will be available to you within a few days