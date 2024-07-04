Linearity for Communications

Linearity makes it easy for your Comms team to create appealing, on-brand communication documents in no time at all.

2-in-1 design & animation suite

Brand consistency

Upgrade your communications

Centralize your asset management

Presentations and decks: Easily scale production of on-brand presentations and pitch decks for board meetings, all-hands, and more.

Company communication: Linearity makes it dead easy to create on-brand internal documents and handbooks.

Media kit: Powerful asset management and centralized, branded templates make it easy to create and maintain your media kits.

Animations: Tools like Auto Animate make it easy to move your animation production in-house.

Social media: Easily create eye-catching animations to elevate your brand's social media presence.

Digital ads: Linearity's animation presets transform your static assets into stunning animations with the touch of a button.

Upgrade your communications with Linearity

Start animating in minutes with thousands of free templates

No learning curve here. Choose between 3k+ animation templates designed to supercharge your creative process.

Design and animate in one software suite: Linearity gives you two premium software products for the price of one.

Produce assets in-house: AI-powered tools make it easy for anyone to create professional animations in-house—for a fraction of the cost of outsourcing.

Thousands of free templates: Save time with 3K+ free static and animated templates.

30 %

CTR más alto

80 %

CVR más alto

50 %

reducción de CPC

3K+

Static and animated templates

Your communications have never looked better

Create engaging communication assets without moving heaven and earth. Let Linearity’s automatic tools do the heavy lifting for you.

    Auto Animate

    Turn your static assets into moving images in seconds.

    Animation presets

    Choose from a wide range of preset animations for quick animating.

    Morphing

    Transform one object into another with a single command.

    Pinning

    Animate your designs with ease by pinning start and end points within keyframes.

    Design and Animate mode

    Seamlessly toggle between designing and animating.

    Professional quality assets

    Export up to 8K resolution in any format.

    Pen Tool

    Each and every one of us has that moment when we are suddenly.

    Auto Trace

    Each and every one of us has that moment when we are suddenly.

    AI background removal

    Isolate your subject with ease

Consigue un impulso instantáneo con nuestros tutoriales gratuitos

Tu cuenta Linearity Move permite a tu equipo acceder a docenas de videotutoriales. Multiplica tus habilidades e impulsa la productividad.

Crea un vídeo promocional animado

9 mins

Crea un banner animado

8 mins

Crear un icono animado

11 mins

Cómo animar una foto

10 mins

As a team, we use it as an alternative to Adobe Illustrator. We appreciate how it enables us to create content quickly and easily.

Mehmet Akif Kaya

Founder of Mikroterra

We previously spent a lot of money on freelancers, with Linearity we’ve ramped up our designs and saved so much on cost.

Daria

Co-founder at Salesroom

Animating in Adobe After Effects feels like maths compared to Linearity Move

Cristoffer

Art Director at YadiYada

Integraciones

Sigue usando las herramientas que más te gustan. Linearity es compatible con Figma, Illustrator y con cualquier otro formato de diseño vectorial.

Disponible en Apple

Disfruta de una experiencia fluida y nativa de Apple tanto en el iPad como en el Mac. ¿Necesitas profundizar en los detalles? Emplea tu Apple Pencil para lograr una mayor precisión.

Preguntas frecuentes

¿Tienes más preguntas? Visita nuestro centro de ayuda.

Comience con Linearity hoy mismo.

