Linearity for Communications
Linearity makes it easy for your Comms team to create appealing, on-brand communication documents in no time at all.
2-in-1 design & animation suite
Brand consistency
Upgrade your communications
Centralize your asset management
Presentations and decks: Easily scale production of on-brand presentations and pitch decks for board meetings, all-hands, and more.
Company communication: Linearity makes it dead easy to create on-brand internal documents and handbooks.
Media kit: Powerful asset management and centralized, branded templates make it easy to create and maintain your media kits.
Animations: Tools like Auto Animate make it easy to move your animation production in-house.
Social media: Easily create eye-catching animations to elevate your brand's social media presence.
Digital ads: Linearity's animation presets transform your static assets into stunning animations with the touch of a button.
Upgrade your communications with Linearity
Start animating in minutes with thousands of free templates
No learning curve here. Choose between 3k+ animation templates designed to supercharge your creative process.
Design and animate in one software suite: Linearity gives you two premium software products for the price of one.
Produce assets in-house: AI-powered tools make it easy for anyone to create professional animations in-house—for a fraction of the cost of outsourcing.
Thousands of free templates: Save time with 3K+ free static and animated templates.
Las animaciones son el futuro. No les pierdas la pista.
Los gráficos animados no solo son atractivos, sino que generan resultados.
30 %
CTR más alto
80 %
CVR más alto
50 %
reducción de CPC
3K+
Static and animated templates
Your communications have never looked better
Create engaging communication assets without moving heaven and earth. Let Linearity’s automatic tools do the heavy lifting for you.
Auto Animate
Turn your static assets into moving images in seconds.
Animation presets
Choose from a wide range of preset animations for quick animating.
Morphing
Transform one object into another with a single command.
Pinning
Animate your designs with ease by pinning start and end points within keyframes.
Design and Animate mode
Seamlessly toggle between designing and animating.
Professional quality assets
Export up to 8K resolution in any format.
Pen Tool
Pen Tool
Auto Trace
Auto Trace
AI background removal
Isolate your subject with ease
Consigue un impulso instantáneo con nuestros tutoriales gratuitos
Tu cuenta Linearity Move permite a tu equipo acceder a docenas de videotutoriales. Multiplica tus habilidades e impulsa la productividad.Consulta todos los tutoriales
As a team, we use it as an alternative to Adobe Illustrator. We appreciate how it enables us to create content quickly and easily.
Mehmet Akif Kaya
Founder of Mikroterra
We previously spent a lot of money on freelancers, with Linearity we’ve ramped up our designs and saved so much on cost.
Daria
Co-founder at Salesroom
Animating in Adobe After Effects feels like maths compared to Linearity Move
Cristoffer
Art Director at YadiYada
Integraciones
Sigue usando las herramientas que más te gustan. Linearity es compatible con Figma, Illustrator y con cualquier otro formato de diseño vectorial.
Disponible en Apple
Disfruta de una experiencia fluida y nativa de Apple tanto en el iPad como en el Mac. ¿Necesitas profundizar en los detalles? Emplea tu Apple Pencil para lograr una mayor precisión.