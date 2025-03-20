学院资源

ic-home icon学院资源TutorialsHow to export your animation as a GIF
How to export your animation as a GIF

用 Move 做动画

How to export your animation as a GIF

The GIF file format enables your message to play on a continuous loop.

  • ic-academy icon

    难度

    入门

  • ic-ipad icon

    设备

    Mac

  • ic-learn-tab icon

    类别

    用 Move 做动画

课程重点

Learn how to animate text and images to create an eye-catching GIF for your marketing channels.

教学价值

GIFs offer a simple and engaging way to share your brand's message on a loop. And now, you can export any project in Linearity Move as the fun file format.

In this tutorial, Maddy shares her tips for creating an animated marketing asset and explains how to make it a GIF.

As a bonus, you'll also discover how to create GIF stickers from individual objects on your canvas.

You'll learn:

  • How to start a new project and import your scenes
  • How to animate text and objects with presets
  • How to adjust the timing of your animation in the timeline
  • How to use pins
  • How to copy and paste keyframes
  • How to animate an image by altering its scale and position
  • How to export your project as a GIF
  • How to export an individual object as an animated sticker with a transparent background

Download the tutorial design file to get started.

发布日期:

相关资源

Tutorial design file

ic-import-tab icon

5 animation presets and how to use them

ic-external-link icon

How to export videos with transparent backgrounds

ic-external-link icon
您是否会推荐本视频？
今天就是试试Linearity吧！

免费试用
v2