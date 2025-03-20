用 Move 做动画
How to export your animation as a GIF
The GIF file format enables your message to play on a continuous loop.
难度
入门
设备
Mac
类别
课程重点
Learn how to animate text and images to create an eye-catching GIF for your marketing channels.
教学价值
GIFs offer a simple and engaging way to share your brand's message on a loop. And now, you can export any project in Linearity Move as the fun file format.
In this tutorial, Maddy shares her tips for creating an animated marketing asset and explains how to make it a GIF.
As a bonus, you'll also discover how to create GIF stickers from individual objects on your canvas.
You'll learn:
- How to start a new project and import your scenes
- How to animate text and objects with presets
- How to adjust the timing of your animation in the timeline
- How to use pins
- How to copy and paste keyframes
- How to animate an image by altering its scale and position
- How to export your project as a GIF
- How to export an individual object as an animated sticker with a transparent background
Download the tutorial design file to get started.
发布日期:
