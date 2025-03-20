用 Move 做动画
How to export videos with transparent backgrounds
Learn how to create versatile, background-free motion graphics perfect for apps, websites, and social media.
课程重点
Learn how to export your animations without backgrounds so that they can seamlessly integrate into any project.
教学价值
In this tutorial, Maddy demonstrates how to crate a dynamic "loading" animation in just a few simple steps.
You'll learn:
- How to start a new document
- How to import files from Figma
- How to create scenes from artboards
- How to animate objects by moving their position on the canvas
- How to change the timing of your animations
- How to create groups
- How to use pinning
- How to animate text with presets
- How to remove the background fill
- How to export your video with a transparent background
