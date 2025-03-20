学院资源

How to export videos with transparent backgrounds

用 Move 做动画

How to export videos with transparent backgrounds

Learn how to create versatile, background-free motion graphics perfect for apps, websites, and social media.

    用 Move 做动画

课程重点

Learn how to export your animations without backgrounds so that they can seamlessly integrate into any project.

教学价值

In this tutorial, Maddy demonstrates how to crate a dynamic "loading" animation in just a few simple steps.

You'll learn:

  • How to start a new document
  • How to import files from Figma
  • How to create scenes from artboards
  • How to animate objects by moving their position on the canvas
  • How to change the timing of your animations
  • How to create groups
  • How to use pinning
  • How to animate text with presets
  • How to remove the background fill
  • How to export your video with a transparent background

