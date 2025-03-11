In this video tutorial, you'll learn all about aspect ratios and how they impact your design.

The aspect ratio is the proportional relationship between an object's width and height. Understanding aspect ratios is essential in determining the appropriate dimensions for your design and delivering content correctly to your audience.

The video covers various common aspect ratios, such as 16:9 for video, 1:1 for square images, 3:2 for photography, and 9:16 for vertical formats. Different mediums, including social media, the web, and print, have unique aspect ratios that you need to consider.

Learn how you can manipulate aspect ratios using cropping techniques, ensuring that your subject is fully included in your images regardless of the aspect ratio. Additionally, the video provides handy aspect ratio templates for different mediums and channels, saving you time in the design process.

Don't miss out on mastering aspect ratios and creating visually appealing designs!