活动
Animating Illustrated Assets with Linearity Move
In our second edition of “Linearity’s How To Sessions,” we delve into the exciting world of animating illustrations with Linearity Move.
难度
入门
设备
Mac
类别
活动
课程重点
How to create animated assets from illustrations with Linearity Move.
教学价值
In our second edition of “Linearity’s How To Sessions,” we delve into the exciting world of animating illustrations with Linearity Move.
- How to import your designs to Move
- Character Animation
- How to use Presets
- ...and a bit of Morph magic!
Led by the exceptionally skilled designer and illustrator, Maddy Zoli, this session promises to be an inspiring journey into the art of infusing illustrations with captivating motion in just a few simple steps to swiftly create captivating content that can fit to all your marketing channels.
发布日期:
您是否会推荐本视频？
今天就是试试Linearity吧！