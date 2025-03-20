活动
Create Your First Animation with Linearity Move
To kick off our brand new “Linearity’s How To Sessions” series, we’ll take you through all the basic features Linearity Move has to offer, so that you can start creating your very first animation. Ready to get moving? Join our in-house expert Yash for an introductory session full of tips, tricks, and insights.
难度
入门
设备
Mac
类别
课程重点
Getting started with Linearity Move and creating your first animation.
教学价值
Picking up animation can be difficult but Linearity Move is now here simplify animated asset creation. Join our in house expert Yash for an introductory session full of tips, tricks, and insights.
发布日期:
