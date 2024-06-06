Put your team’s designs in motion

Linearity Move puts you back in control of your company’s creative process. Produce high-quality vector animations in-house in minutes.

Download nowSet up a demo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo

Animate in-house. Save time and money 

ic-fill icon

No animation experience required

ic-magic-canvas icon

Start creating animated content in seconds

ic-align-bottom icon

Save money by producing content in-house

ic-folder icon

Super HD 8K resolution

Download now
ic-check icon

Drop animation/minute costs by 90%

ic-check icon

Increase production speed by 4x

ic-check icon

230 hours of design time saved per month

ic-check icon

Produce animations 30% faster

Create stunning animations on-the-fly

Auto Animate brings your designs to life with a single click.

  • Easily convert static assets into beautiful animations in seconds
  • Import your designs from Linearity Curve, Figma, and other vector tools
  • Apply powerful, engaging animation effects
Download now

Your team’s all-in-one graphics and animation suite 

Easily toggle between Animate and Design modes for maximum efficiency.

ic-animated icon

Auto Animate

ic-move-in-preset icon

Presets

ic-pinning icon

Pinning

ic-doc-templates icon

Free templates

Download now

Animations are the future. Don’t miss out.

Motion graphics don’t just look cool, they drive results.

30%

higher CTR

80%

higher CVR

50%

CPC reduction

Eye-catching animations. Jaw-dropping detail 

  • Take your design from storyboard to animation in a single click
  • Design in Linearity Curve. Animate in Linearity Move.
  • Export vector-native animations in up to 8K resolution in Figma, Adobe, and SVG.
  • Compatible with all major platforms. MacOS and iOS native
Download now
App Store Awards Finalist

App Store Awards Finalist

G2 Reviews

G2 Reviews

App Store Reviews

App Store Reviews

Over 6 Million Designs Created

Over 6 Million Designs Created

Capterra Reviews

Capterra Reviews

Hit the ground running with animated templates

No learning curve here. Choose between 3k+ animation templates designed to supercharge your creative process. 

ic-quote icon

With Linearity Move, I was able to animate my first illustration in less than 40 minutes, without checking any learning materials! It’s really easy to use and the integration with Linearity Curve really helped!

Kara Bernbeck

Co-founder of Sunbear Studio

Animation on the Move 

  • Enjoy a fully-featured experience on both iPad and Mac
  • Enhance your precision and productivity with Apple Pencil support
  • Coming soon! Realtime collaboration on shared workspaces with Linearity Cloud
  • Cross-compatible with Linearity Curve, Adobe, Figma, After Effects, and more
Download now

Get an instant boost with free tutorials

Your Linearity Move account gives your team access to dozens of video tutorials. Increase your abilities and boost productivity. 

See all tutorials

Integrations

Stick to the tools you love. Linearity is compatible with Figma, Illustrator, and any other vector design format.

Download now
illus.png

Available on Apple

Enjoy a seamless, Apple-native experience on both iPad and Mac. Need to really get into the details? Grab your Apple Pencil for extra precision.

Download now
frame-54936

常见问题

还需要其他帮助？ 访问我们的帮助中心。

现在就试试 Linearity！

免费试用！
illus-1