You're not restricted to applying just one preset at a time. Feel free to add multiple presets to the same object for an added layer of impressive complexity to your animation.

With over 20 presets available, you have plenty of options to explore and experiment with different combinations. For a solid starting point, our designers recommend trying out "Fade in/out" and "Scale in/out" together. This preset paring elegantly introduces or removes objects from your scene, offering a seamless transition that holds viewers' attention.