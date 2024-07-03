使用案例

Illustrations that make an impact

Linearity takes your ideas from concept to vector illustration to animated asset faster than ever. Boost your engagement with powerful visualizations.

Complete functionality, zero complexity

Animate your illustrations in one click

Paper-like iPad experience

Create marketing assets 30% faster

Linearity Curve makes creating professional-quality illustrations a cinch.

Take your brand visuals to the next level with stunning digital art and pixel-perfect drawings.

Effortlessly craft social media and ad assets, print materials, brand visuals—Linearity does it all.

Illustration and animation in a single software suite

Instantly toggle between illustrating and animating

ic-templates-tab icon

Browse + download free templates for every type of asset

ic-devices icon

All-in-one design suite for iOS and Mac

Create your own library of design assets

Create in-house. Save time and money

Illustration software doesn’t need to be expensive or complicated.

Linearity gives your team the freedom, power, and flexibility to create the assets you need without breaking the bank.

Teams that switch to Linearity reduce their asset production costs by an average of 30%.

Use Linearity to create

Hit the ground running with free templates

Explore a vast selection of 3K+ customizable designs, optimized for social media and beyond.

Fully-featured. Intelligently designed

Take back control of your creative processes. Design with confidence.

    Auto Animate

    Take back control of your creative processes. Design with confidence.

    AI background removal

    Isolate your subject with ease.

    AI image generation. Coming soon!

    Automatically create unique visuals using semantic prompts.

    Professional quality

    Export up to 8K resolution in any format to shine on all social channels.

    Design and Animate mode

    Seamlessly toggle between designing and animating.

    Animation presets

    Choose from a wide range of preset animations for quick production.

Get an instant boost with free tutorials

Your Linearity Curve account gives you access to our vast library tutorials to help you increase your abilities and boost productivity. 

Free tutorials
App Store Awards Finalist

G2 Reviews

App Store Reviews

Over 6 Million Designs Created

Capterra Reviews

Integrations

Stick to the tools you love. Linearity is compatible with Figma, Illustrator, and any other vector design format.

Available on AppStore

Enjoy a seamless, Apple-native experience on both iPad and Mac. Need to really get into the details? Grab your Apple Pencil for extra precision.

Frequently-asked questions

Get started with Linearity today.

